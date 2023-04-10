Passenger transport

In the article on the steep decline in passengers using harbour ferry services (March 31), traffic expert Maria Attard is paraphrased saying “efforts to change people’s transport choices were set to fail ‘unless disincentives on the use of the car are introduced’”.

This view is not just anti-liberal and authoritarian, it’s also plainly wrong.

Case studies all over the world have shown there’s one single key to when people start using public transport: when it’s faster!

Public transport becomes a viable alternative only when it saves time compared to the car. In contrast, why take the bus when it will be stuck in the very same traffic as your car?

Malta needs a comprehensive public transport network that’s decoupled from road congestion.

Ferries are awesome and of incredible potential on this island but we need a comprehensive network rather than just a shortcut through the harbour that will, again, leave you stuck in traffic on your connecting bus.

Light rail would be awesome and the correct choice given Malta’s size and population.

No, not a prestigious and over-expensive metro; cost-efficient light-rail strategically connected to feeder bus routes.

Even just a comprehensive network of dedicated bus lanes will do wonders; although it will probably quickly boost the popularity of the bus beyond its capacity, to the point where you’ll need light rail again.

Victor Hahn – Għadira

Contact points

A few days ago, we learnt that there were 500 people in a boat in the middle of the sea not far from us. The immediate right thing to do would be to rescue them. Not only because they risk death but also because we need workers for our booming economy.

That is the immediate. In the medium-term, why are there not employment points set up in our and other EU embassies throughout Africa to deal with these political and economic migrants from point source? Surely, if people were allowed to be vetted and interviewed in some way from Africa, using embassy staff primarily, but also online interviews, these young people could then take regular flights with regular visas to arrive in Europe/Malta to work. They are often well ‘qualified’ to do so.

Surely, promoting job ‘points’ or centres in European/American embassies in Africa is a way forward that is worth exploring and implementing.

Mark Rizzo – Sliema

Danger in waiting

A wall about to cave in.

This crumbling wall is waiting for a gust of wind to bring it down on some unsuspecting driver. The site is near the Bonnici Bros showroom on the main Mosta to St Paul’s Bay road in Burmarrad.

Charles Micallef – Qawra