Both unfit for purpose

When Adrian Delia was elected democratically to lead the PN, a group of MPs, who were described as the ‘Blue Heroes’, together with a much smaller group, known as ‘the Establishment’, started manoeuvring how to get rid of this new kid on the block. They slowly but surely started influencing PN sectional committees and members that Delia was not fit for purpose.

The first deadly hit on Delia had been delivered by Daphne Caruana Galizia by her disclosure of Delia’s foreign bank account at an offshore jurisdiction – Jersey. Caruana Galizia had published details of that account, and claimed that Delia’s account had been used by clients of his “to launder money derived from prostitution in Soho”.

Although Delia had denied the allegation, the political damage to his reputation among PN members had been inflicted.

Building on that political damage, it was not that difficult for the Blue Heroes and the Establishment to finally succeed to oust Delia, especially as he added to his own gross mistakes when he made extremely silly arguments and exaggerations whenever he delivered a speech. I used to refer to them as ‘gems’.

To replace Delia, the Blue Heroes and the Establishment enticed another not so ‘new kid on the block’ – Bernard Grech – to contest for the party leadership after assuring themselves that, unlike Delia, he would abide by their wishes to the letter.

At that time I had predicted in a letter in Times of Malta, that by replacing Delia by Grech, the PN was going from the frying pan into the fire, since it was glaringly obvious that those PN voters who remained loyal to Delia were not going to accept that most undemocratic, if not also spiteful, way, his leadership had been taken away from him.

It did not take long for a no-holds-barred civil war to erupt within both the parliamentary group and among PN members and voters. One survey after another showed that the PN had gone from bad to worse. Now it was the turn for the Delia faction to accuse Grech of not being fit for purpose, and that the PN could never hope to recover under his leadership.

Fast forward to today. The court’s decision to annul the three hospitals’ concession, following a court case instituted by Delia without the official support of the PN, has resulted in a marriage of convenience between two sworn political enemies – Delia and Grech – who are using this case as if it can be the salvation of their own and their party’s future.

The Establishment and certain opinionists are peddling with the idea that once Delia and Grech are seemingly working together, they can offer hope of being seen by voters as a credible alternative to Robert Abela and his outstanding team, who have successfully steered our country during the worst health problem (COVID-19), as well as the worst economic crisis caused by the still ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Who in his/her right mind would even consider trusting the responsibility for the leadership of our dear country into the hands of Grech and Delia, both of whom had been declared unfit for purpose by PN members and voters?

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar

Butchered trees in Victoria.

Butchery

Oh look at the trees in Victoria. Unbearable.

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra