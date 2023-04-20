Macron sees himself as EU leader

It’s unfortunate that Ranier Fsadni’s piece (April 13) is headed ‘Macron gets it right’ when most observers in the Western democracies sound negative about the possible outcomes of his recent ego trip to China.

After Angela Merkel’s retirement, Macron appeared to see himself as the EU’s leader. He took Ursula von der Leyen with him to China “to hold his briefcase” – Fsadni interpreted China’s little attention to her as proof that the European Commission president is of little relevance on the world stage when, in fact, China’s behaviour meant they were annoyed she had recently cautioned the EU about China’s growing threats, including to peace.

There is nothing new for a French president to lecture us on the importance of being industrially and militarily independent of America – France only relatively recently joined NATO as it saw itself as an independent military power and probably more akin to “non-aligned” nations. But when Australia decided to buy US nuclear submarines, rather than French ones (diesel-powered ones are obsolete), reality’s bitter pill was hard to swallow.

Of course, there is nothing wrong in trading with China but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should have taught us how precarious it could prove to be too dependent on autocratic and despotic regimes. And, of course, the more independent and united the EU is industrially, in energy, food and defence, the better – Macron is right here.

What is wrong is broadcasting to the world (rather than in private) that some countries may have every right not to get involved in a conflict not geographi­cally close to them even if the aggressor is an autocratic despot and the threatened is a liberal democracy. This encourages dictatorships and is definitely not a Western value.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP

In 1939, the UK could have avoided going to war with Germany by claiming no part of its empire had been attacked. Some Europeans seem to have forgotten that the UK and the US saved the freedom they enjoy today. However, Berliners did welcome John Kennedy – the US had broken the immediate post-war Russian blockade of their West Berlin.

No wonder Poland, which suffered Hitler’s and Russia’s invasions and oppression, is today one of the most vociferous pro-US EU members. West Berlin’s blockade and the Berlin Wall were Russia’s doing and mark the start of the first Cold War – and, as Gorbachev warned, Putin started the present one.

Recently, the local Chinese ambassador claimed (in this newspaper) that NATO initiated the Cold War – some embassies are little more than instruments of misinformation.

Fsadni emphasises France’s Mediterranean role. France did the right thing when it initiated Gaddafi’s downfall via the UN but the Mediterranean’s importance in today’s world should not be overstated, as it used to be in Mintoff’s times – its relevance was diminished centuries ago when the transatlantic routes were established and now it’s largely linked to Europe’s immigration problem.

The debate about how centralised or not the EU should be will continue but it’s doubtful how relevant it will become if its centralisation remains confined to trade and not politically (as UK Eurosceptics demanded it should remain). Those of us who are against a more centralised EU probably view it as little more than our cash-cow with no rights to tell us to abide by European values and to behave as grown-ups.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard