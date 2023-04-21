Condescension during religious processions

How long have religious processions and festas been taking place in Malta? I’ll hazard a guess – hundreds of years. Indeed, our life and culture revolved round them.

We had mid-week festas which were obligatory. We have festas now virtually every weekend during the summer months and some in winter too. We get all geared up for them or, at least, we did once upon a time.

We used to go out and buy new clothes to wear during the evening of the Sunday procession when the statues are paraded round the towns and villages. Roads are closed to traffic during the times allocated for bands, processions and revelries.

I remember St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun – a main arterial road – being closed to traffic for three consecutive evenings. And expats and tourists flew in specifically to be part of specific festas.

That’s what we always did. So, what has now changed?

Religious processions in Valletta during Holy Week had to avoid the numerous chairs and tables scattered along the streets. Photo: Joseph Galea

The authorities have now prioritised nepotism and are allowing shops to block roads that are normally used for processions with tables and other paraphernalia.

Judging by the comments and remarks made by people taking part in Holy Week processions, there were offensive comments, smirking and condescending remarks made by people occupying these tables. I’m amazed that no trouble erupted.

It does not bear thinking what would happen in Ħamrun if similar incidents were to occur.

Sadly, all manner of cultural events which were an integral part of our daily life have changed. Festas used to be organised by volunteers starting weeks in advance. You could feel the excitement building up – measuring up for new clothes at the high street tailors’ shops (don’t exist anymore).

Gearing up for the revelry (xalata) the day after the festa. Then marching and dancing in front of the bands. One could go on for ever.

It now seems that towns and villages are run by councils and a generation who cannot organise a piss-up in a brewery.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, England