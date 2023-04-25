Facts are sacred

When accusing the German ambassador of mendacity, Trevor Parry (April 18) fails to realise that freedom of speech has its limitations.

It is patently obvious that rights have responsibilities.

Inciting violence, fomenting hatred, falsifying historical facts and libellous accusations should be condemned without reservation.

The deliberate murder of six million Jews during the Nazi regime under Hitler’s direct orders is well documented.

It is an undisputed historical fact. Even towards the end of the war, slaughtering Jews was a high priority.

Humanity can only improve its interpersonal relationships if it recognises objective evil for what it is and above all, respects the truth.

Opinions are one thing, facts are sacred.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan

Comino is everybody’s

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Comino is in the news for a very bad reason.

The proposed demolition of what is left of the former Comino Hotel and the construction of a very modern touristic village has been proved by Din l-Art Ħelwa’s council member, Stéphane Croce, to be pure hogwash (April 10).

Here’s hoping that all authorities involved in reviewing this abhorrent building application will treat it as balderdash and find a suitable rubbish container to throw it in.

Comino belongs to the public and should not be maltreated.

Anthony Saliba – St Paul’s Bay

Nominate him for Gieħ Għawdex

Dominic Grech

I would like to nominate the late renowned Gozitan singer, song writer, and founder of local band The Tramps, Dominic Grech, for the posthumous honour of Ġieħ Għawdex.

He is best known for his compositions Xemx and Għawdex Inti Djamant.

I would also like to suggest to the Victoria local council to take into consideration the possibility of marking his birthplace at number 12, Triq il-Madonna tal-Karmnu in the Mandraġġ area of Victoria with a commemorative plaque.

I personally believe he deserves both.

Fr Geoffrey Attard – Victoria