Too many pigs at the same trough

“Too many pigs at the same trough” is the first verse of Stop this world, a song by Mose Allison originally released in 1962 and brilliantly recorded by Canadian singer Diana Krall in 2003, which is when I first heard it. Recent comments about the WhatsApp chats published by Mark Camilleri sparked a latent memory and I played it again.

The song is a jazz-blues fusion that addresses the theme of feeling overwhelmed and disillusioned by the noise, pace and chaos of modern life.

The first verse of the song sets the tone as the singer declares “Stop this world, let me off/ There’s too many pigs in the same trough/ There’s too many buzzards sitting on the fence/ Stop this world, it’s not making sense”.

The image of pigs at the trough is used as a metaphor for human greed and excess. It is a term that has come to symbolise the worst aspects of our culture. It conjures up images of animals gorging themselves on food, fighting, trampling and pushing each other out of the way to get the biggest share.

Unfortunately, this image is all too apt when it comes to describing the current state of Maltese society, where the wealthy and powerful often seem to hold all the cards and dominate all aspects of life.

Protesters dressed as pigs carry a banner which reads: Everyone is making a pig of himself.

We have become a society obsessed with consumption, an obsession that is reinforced by the media and advertising, which bombard us with images of luxury and excess and the belief that more is better. We are constantly on the lookout for the latest gadgets, the newest fashions, the most luxurious cars and houses. We have lost sight of the things that really matter, like family, community and a sense of purpose and meaning in our lives.

The pigs at the trough metaphor is particularly apt when it comes to describing the behaviour of those in power.

We see politicians, businessmen and undeserving party apparatchiks, buzzards with grossly inflated pay packages, feeding at the public trough, grabbing as much as they can for themselves and their cronies, while the rest of us are left to fight over the scraps.

One of the most troubling aspects of the trough phenomenon is that it always leads to a culture of entitlement. Those who are consuming more than their fair share actually start to believe that they are entitled to their excesses. This mindset leads to a sense of superiority and a lack of empathy for those who are struggling to get by.

Another consideration is that the trough mentality leads to a spiral of competition and one-upmanship. When a class of people flaunt their wealth and status and start consuming more than their fair share, others feel the need to do the same in order to keep up. This leads to a vicious cycle of excess in which everyone is trying to outdo everyone else and, at some point, something’s got to give.

The problem, of course, is that this pursuit of wealth always comes at the expense of others. Those who fight to join the queue to dip their snouts in the trough – those who believe in the adage that if you can’t beat them, join them – always find themselves stepping on the toes of those around them. And those whose toes are being stepped on are getting very, very angry.

John O’Dea – Naxxar