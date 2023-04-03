Decadent Mosta

Anyone passing through Mosta, or trying to, cannot but notice the decadence it has fallen into. Road closures, construction works, garbage, a very serious lack of parking and more. And, then, there is Independence Avenue, which has now become a main thoroughfare for most of the traffic coming from the north.

The dictionary reference to the word avenue is ‘a wide road in a town or city, typically having trees at regular intervals along its sides’. However, this does not apply to our Independence Avenue.

Parked trucks

The worst and ugliest part is the stretch from the San Silvestru chapel right to Triq il-Kbira, referred to as Il-Blata l-Għolja, which has now become one-way up from Mosta centre. Concrete mixers, heavy equipment, garbage trucks, yes garbage trucks, parked there seven days a week (photo) including a boat that has been there for months and never moved.

I’m mentioning this because a wise police constable told me you can leave it there permanently, all you have to do is move it up or down from time to time by a metre or so and you’re home free.

The decadence of Mosta is there for all to see and enjoy and it is getting worse every day. How we tolerate this is beyond me. The local council is of no help. I’m not so sure we have one, a live one that is.

Could we, please, get some help from our MPs who represent us in parliament from both sides of the aisle to get rid of this eyesore? Mosta residents, at least those who care, will be very grateful to you.

Victor Formosa – Mosta

Lessons from Trump?

Bernard Grech refused to speak in parliament on a motion, which he and his PN had presented, just because the time for debate had originally been agreed to end at 7pm, even after the speaker had informed him the time lost during the debate – caused solely by the opposition’s wilful destructive tactics by continuing a cacophony of ‘points of objection’ in order to stop the prime minister from exposing the opposition’s manipulation of Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale’s sentence in the VGH/Steward’s concession – would be added.

But Grech and his gang must have had a pre-planned objective. Grech would then say that he was not allowed to speak in parliament and, hence, would make his speech outside parliament where a crowd of diehard PN supporters had been urged to gather.

So Grech refused the speaker’s offer to make his speech and walked out of parliament accompanied by all the PN MPs, thus relinquishing voting on their own motion. The far from “pacific protest” which was ongoing outside parliament only needed a spark to turn into an unruly mob. The spark was provided by Grech when he incited the crowd yelling the words “qumu minn hemm” three times while gesticulating wildly with his arms.

That was the signal for the crowd to increase its cacophony of insults addressed at the Labour parliamentary group and One News journalists. Who knows whether they would have imitated Donald Trump’s criminals’ actions, when they had attacked the US House of Representatives on Capitol Hill, had there not been steel barriers separating the unruly PN crowd from parliament.

Is Grech or his mastermind taking lessons from Trump?

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar