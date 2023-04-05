Malta’s neutrality

It is with interest that I read Evarist Bartolo’s article ‘The Maltese were nothing’ (March 31). Although a measured argument for maintaining Malta’s neutrality within our constitution was presented, could it now be the case that Malta’s neutrality may just no longer apply to the situation we are in today?

With an unprovoked war in Ukraine that has brought immense suffering and with tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus by Russia on the horizon, Europe’s security is under threat. Where do we go from here?

The government of Malta would do well to inform us citizens what plans will fall into place in the (so far unlikely) case that we would be invaded or attacked. Do our armed forces have the means to defend these islands because only then could our security be safeguarded? (Nobody is going to question our neutrality in the worst case scenario.)

Medics from the Da Vinci Wolves Battalion evacuate a wounded Ukrainian serviceman near the front line of Bakhmut, Donetsk. Photo: Genya Savilov/AFP

Can we be neutral and militarily unprepared? Or should we carry on whistling in the dark and convincing ourselves by repeating a mantra “who on earth would want to invade Malta anyway when all we have here is sunshine?”

Contrary to what Bartolo maintains, it is because we now live in a highly polarised world that it would make sense to join those whose values are similar to our own. When Malta was a NATO base it was a British colony and, by default, we Maltese had little say in the matter. Things are

different now and, today, Malta is a sovereign EU member state and our right to self rule is recognised.

The argument for Malta’s neutrality in the above-mentioned article is contextualised 44 years ago when Malta was part of the Non-Aligned Movement. This movement has struggled to find relevance since the Cold War ended.

So where does this leave Malta in 2023 where so much within Europe has changed? Surely, it now makes sense to once again discuss Malta’s neutrality and its position as a Mediterranean frontier state. Though it may be of some value to discuss this from the perspective of almost half a century ago, our security today is now our responsibility. And that responsibility brings hard choices.

Are we hanging on to an outdated neutrality and doubtful assumptions about our own security? If Malta’s neutrality is not a moot point then let us debate the subject within the context of today rather than yesterday.

The war in Ukraine has brought about unprecedented changes in Europe. It is for us to understand what NATO membership could mean for Malta. Maintaining the status quo may not provide us with the security we need if trouble strikes.

Madeleine Gera – Valletta