Early last month, I wrote regarding ARMS charging me (for no apparent reason) interest on unpaid bills. Their customer service is yet to contact me, of course, and my latest bill also includes interest. I have paid this, less all interest charged since November 2019.

On August 5, I received a bill from Go plc warning me (in red ink, no less) that they may terminate service if I do not pay a bill I paid on July 11.

Is it the company or are they employing incompetent people?

Anthony Girard – Sliema

In(active) ageing

In forming the cabinet, the prime minister has to make use of those elected in a general election. In Malta, we do not have the custom to appoint bureaucrats, especially those with specialised experience in a particular field. Bureaucracy is a system of government in which most of the important decisions are taken by state officials rather than by elected representatives. Both systems have their pros and cons. Our system suffers also from the fact that any minister is surrounded by civil servants, often without specialisation or direct experience in their portfolio.

Persons older than, say, 60, perhaps 65, are considered to be useless, a senile old timer. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A case in point is the huge problem of ageing in Malta. Not so long ago, life expectancy was in the range of 60 but now it has surpassed the 70s and is nearer the 80s. In a bureaucratic administration one should find persons of a certain age. Even worse, the general tendency is that any person older than, say, 60, perhaps 65, is considered to be useless, a senile old timer, to be ignored and thrown on the rubbish heap. A look at certain accommodation indicates that the official approach is that these “senile” persons are treated as cooped chickens, battery hens, sustained as a weight on society.

I suggest that there should be a different and more humane and practical approach. First of all, certain persons should be selected to give advice to the cabinet. These must be respected and not sneered at by some misguided civil servants. With the ever-increasing life expectancy more accommodation is constantly required. There are many misused or underused buildings. Old convents, retreat houses and the odd hotel would alleviate the shortage.

While the government seems to have a lack of suitable accommodation, the private enterprise is continuously seeking to build more retirement homes. Therefore, it seems that these are not only financially viable but offer lucrative investment.

I pity the current minister. He is doing his best but is probably short of experienced aides. I recommend the setting up of an advisory committee composed of persons of a certain age with a wide experience of life.

If we speak of active ageing, we must give a decent chance to the aged to be more involved and active.

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay

Traffic casualties

With reference to the article headed ‘Nearly 100 sustain grievous road injuries in three months’ (August 6), the National Statistics Office would like to make the following correction.

The sixth paragraph states: “Statistically, road accidents are most likely to occur on a Tuesday, while 3-6pm is the most dangerous time of the day for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.”

The highest number of road traffic accidents occurred on Mondays. The highest number of road traffic casualties occurred on Tuesdays.

Claire Marie Ellul, administration officer, communication and dissemination, National Statistics Office – Valletta

