Children of a lesser god

I am one of the many thousands of children of a lesser god. My pre-1962 birth has tainted me with a negative birthright: to receive a much lesser pension than children of a greater god (those born on/after 1962).

Are my rights of not being discriminated against being trampled? Why are the rights of so many being trifled, thrashed and lambasted while others belonging to privileged classes of age and office have their rights enhanced and protected? I am not asking for researched answers which have been craftily inserted in the laws to entitle such unfair entitlement and protection.

Ultimately, an unfair and unjust situation does not change its nature because a law has been introduced to make it legally sound. An old derisive expression states the law is an ass. I consider that an unfair comment on the law; I would prefer to lay the fault on the legislators’ doorsteps.

When one retires after a

lifetime of paying taxes and dues to the State and one’s earning power is reduced to shreds, there features this

regulation which has the unique quality of rubbing salt in our wounds.

It is so humiliating to be treated so shoddily, especially by those who, in the end, call on the participation of us children of a lesser god to see that their power is safeguarded by our vote, which, luckily, is not tainted by any inferior right.

I ask those like me to echo their disapproval.

Philip Farrugia Randon – St Julian’s

Local participation at prestigious concert

André Rieu together with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra performing in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photo: Shutterstock.com

How difficult would it be for Maltese talent to join André Rieu’s forthcoming concert, be it the Armed Forces of Malta Band, the Malta Police Band or other Maltese talent as this will be the best publicity ever for Malta?

Charles Micallef – Qawra