Grech not fit for purpose

The latest, ongoing ‘battle’ between former PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo and PN supposed leader Bernard Grech seems to have finally convinced even the Times of Malta that Grech is not fit for purpose as a leader who could inspire unity within the PN.

The Times of Malta editorial on August 5 makes this amply clear. It went as far as to say: “The PN may need major surgery, possibly amputation.” Is Times of Malta seeing the possibility of a split?

Many must be asking themselves how come Repubblika and Occupy Justice are keeping mum when they were so vociferous in their demands for Adrian Delia to resign when the polls kept showing his trust-rating as not offering any hope of a PN revival, when, today, not only is Grech doing worse in the polls but his leadership is under attack by genuine PN stalwarts, such as Mario Galea, Arrigo – who in an interview with Mark Lawrence Zammit, openly declared: “The PN caused me pain worse than cancer” – and Delia. However, above all, the leading English language newspaper, Times of Malta, which is considered a PN-leaning newspaper.

I am more than convinced that the sole reason why Repubblika and Occupy Justice are keeping silent is that they do not want anyone to replace Grech as long as Roberta Metsola remains president of the European Parliament. They already know that the PN will probably suffer another heavy defeat in the European Parliament election in 2024. They probably believe that they can persuade her to accept running for the PN leadership after Grech would have been forced to resign.

Whether Metsola would be ready to accept taking over the leadership of a PN in such a miserable state – and suffer the same fate as Simon Busuttil, Delia and Grech – is open to question.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar

Long overdue

Since April 2021, people living at Vittoriosa and Kalkara waterfront have been dealing with the ‘magnificent’ Sally project: one kilometre of road that is taking almost two years to be finished, inconveniencing hundreds of families with trouble, noise and dust.

Beside the long schedule, the general idea seems very nice: a large pavement for pedestrians and runners and, maybe, some greenery.

Now that the road is usable – not finished but usable – for cars and pedestrians, the whole pavement is being used as parking by cars, SUVs and even small trucks (see photo). I have taken many such photos throughout the day and night, on weekdays and weekends and sent them to the local council and Infrastructure Malta but this does not seem to be an issue to be solved.

Or, maybe, they want to wait for the last nail to be set in order to put signs up, cameras and some traffic police to issue fines. Meanwhile, the bad behaviour of some is becoming the habit of many.

Today, people with prams and dogs have to slalom among cars dreaming that, one day, even in Vittoriosa and Kalkara, we can approach European standards.

Barbara Viscito – Vittoriosa