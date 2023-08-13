Omitted details about 1551 Turkish attack on Gozo

I found the article ‘The July 1551 Turkish attack on Gozo’ by Joseph F. Grima (July 16) enlightening. I was pretty surprised, however, that Mgr Joseph Bezzina’s publication, 1551 – The Siege That Stifled Gozo (Malta, 2021), was not referenced or cited in any way. I imagine that, before writing his article, Grima consulted Mgr Bezzina’s work given that it is widely considered the best comprehensive analysis and the most in-depth study of that historical event to date.

I couldn’t help but notice also that Grima omitted any mention of Don Nicolaus Castelletta, the parrochus (archpriest) of the Sancte Marie Matricis Ecclesie (today’s Gozo cathedral), who, like many others, ended up also enslaved by the Ottoman forces.

It may be worth considering including his story as well, as it could provide valuable context to the historical events being discussed in the article. Don Nicolaus, despite his noble origins and financial ability to ransom himself, chose to remain with his poor and ill-fated parishioners.

In fact, he died in slavery, becoming the perfect example of the Good Shepherd who gives his life for the sheep (John 10:11).

REV. ANTHONY SALIBA – New York, US

The pensions’ challenge

A generation of pensioners are seeing their standard of living fall behind that of the general population. Photo: Shutterstock.com

So far, the shortfall between pension payments and contributions in Malta still appears sustainable but for how long will it last? Up until some time ago, the number of people at work kept falling while the number of pensioners kept rising.

Lately, however, the number of people in work appears to be growing but the number of pensioners keeps rising faster. The anticipated increase in longevity and resulting ageing populations can be described, with no stretch of the imagination, as the financial equivalent of climate change. If increases in life expectancy are matched by corresponding increases in retirement age, the challenge would be less acute.

The prospect of Malta’s pension time bomb, primed to explode sooner or later, seems to make Maltese policymakers feel smug.

Up until 2013, the affordability problem of the State pension was solved by the Nationalist Party, which stopped uprating pensions in line with rising average earnings. In doing so, they consigned a generation of workers who had made no other provision for their retirement to poverty. At the time, we had a cut-price State pension scheme that was cheap to run.

Yet, today, the price is still being paid by a generation of pensioners who are seeing their standard of living fall behind that of the general population. Pensions have risen in line with inflation but they keep failing to keep up with living standards as average earnings have soared. For a long time now, the message to the working population has been to never rely on the State for a decent post-retirement income.

So far, we simply have a publicly managed first pillar consisting of a basic contributory and non-contributory pension. Basically, its policy objective is poverty alleviation – keeping workers out of poverty in retirement. We still lack a mandatory occupational pension for our workforce, which would go a long way towards softening the big challenge lying ahead.

Statistics still show low coverage of workers actively saving for retirement in a workplace or private pension. The high number of workers who are exclusively reliant on the State pension for income in retirement heightens the importance of achieving some kind of objective to protect against poverty.

The adequacy of pension incomes will be a constant at the forefront of policy discussions. Our policymakers are already and will continue to be concerned about the adequacy of pensions. What constitutes a decent or acceptable standard of living, however, is going to be a thorny question in the coming years.

An emotionally charged tension already exists between sustainability and adequacy and is bound to get stronger.

MARK SAID LL.D – Msida