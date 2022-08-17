Swimming at Qawra

The old quay, some distance below Qawra Palace Hotel, had the commodity of a suitable ladder for persons to get into the water.

The quay was increased in size during the winter, the ladder was unfortunately removed and steel rings for boats were fixed instead. Although there are two slipways for the boats, one hefty car was driven right up to the quay’s edge and this is very dangerous.

Swimmers have been implicitly excluded from using the new quay. They have to hold on to the edge of one of the slipways in order to descend or ascend from the sea but these are very slippery.

So, to prevent any nasty accident, could we kindly have the ladder back on the new quay so it can be enjoyed by all the swimmers?

Finally, one should note that the first rung/step of the ladder on the old, smaller quay should be level or in line with the edge of the quay. Since it is about 25 centimetres higher, it constitutes a hazard to swimmers, especially senior citizens who could easily trip on it when trying to use the ladder.

Alfred Conti Borda – Mosta

No surprises that the Maltese are the angriest people in the EU (August 10). Psychologists say that anger is an emotion underpinned by a sense of outrage/fear when one perceives to be unjustly dealt with.

This is the logical destination of an ‘anything goes u ijja’ society, where it’s taken for granted that no rules are respected, nobody’s rights are enshrined anywhere. It’s the choice people make when they opt to ignore norms of civic behaviour when it suits them.

The cancer goes all the way up and all the way down again as it pervades every area of life, hurting one and all.

It is also interesting to note that we compare with Poland, a country where democracy is not in the best of shapes, either. Where European values don’t seem to operate but European handouts are sought.

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Triq it-Torri tal-Kaptan, in Naxxar has become a de facto private parking ground for commercial vehicles of all shapes and sizes. Needless to add, this happens to the detriment of ordinary motorists, increasingly desperate to find a parking space for their own vehicles that will not attract the attention of marauding wardens.

Are our trigger-happy wardens even aware that absolutely none of these commercial vehicles have any legal right to park where they do, either overnight or for any extended period by day? Or are they instructed, instead, to ignore these blatant infractions and focus exclusively on the small cars?

James Galea – Naxxar