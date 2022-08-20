Benefits of colonisation

No one could fail to be impressed by Anil Trigunayat’s article sponsored by the High Commission of India and celebrating the recent history of the Republic of India since independence from British rule in 1947.

It makes several references to the ‘colonial yoke’, ‘colonial masters’ and ‘colonial shackles’ of former days. But, with all its many faults, can it not be acknowledged that the British Empire brought some benefits to its colonial territories?

India celebrated its 75th Independence Day last week. Photo: NANU/AFP

In the case of India, one might mention the English language, the railway, the abolition of sati (burning or burial alive of widows) and thuggee (marauding and murdering bands of professional robbers) and (not least) the ideal of democracy which inspired Gandhi and prepared the way for India’s democratic constitution which endures to this day.

Oh, and not to mention cricket.

Alan Cooke – Sliema

Why PN exodus continues

The latest in a long string of gaffes and ridiculous statements made by the present – interim – leader of the PN and opposition, Bernard ‘the Greek’ Grech, was his claim that the present hike in prices, especially certain food prices, “is due to the prime minister saying that such increase in prices is the result of the ongoing conflict or war in Ukraine”.

According to Grech, the prime minister has, thus, encouraged business people to raise prices without justification.

As we all know, the war in Ukraine has caused havoc throughout the whole world, not just in the price of energy but also in many other sectors, especially in the price of foodstuffs. Grech himself had admitted quite a few months ago that “when prices increase internationally, they are also bound to increase in Malta”.

If Grech and his Simon Busuttil faction mentors, hiding under the misnomer Repubblika, continue to insult the intelligence even of PN voters with such stupid statements, how on earth can they expect to stop the exodus of PN voters and for the PN to start slowly reversing the voter haemorrhage it has been experiencing since 2008?

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar

Request for assistance

I always assumed that, apart from other responsibilities, a high commission was also responsible to advise and help their residents in the country.

I must either be wrong or the British High Commission in Malta is not fulfilling its responsibilities.

I sent an e-mail twice asking for advice/information and never received a reply. I telephoned them and was told to find the information on the internet and the conversation was cut short as the person I was talking to hung up.

Now, in desperation I sent a letter dated August 1, addressed directly to the high commissioner herself and I still did not receive the information I need.

I am a British national born from British national parents, so I am as British as the high commissioner herself.

Elizabeth Polidano – Attard