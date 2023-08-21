Generous and constant support

I would like to sincerely thank the Mission Fund of Malta for offering a donation of €4,000 to our Galilee Centre Retreat House, at Debre Zeit, Ethiopia.

Most of it, €3,000, will go to the currently in progress building of a prayer room, which is seven by 10 metres large and has a capacity of 40 people. This facility will be used by our priests and sisters and Christians from other churches for preached retreats and religious seminars. When completed, it will also have solar power facilities and a generator backup.

This grant of €3,000 covers the iron sheet roof, its wooden support, three large windows and the plastering of all the beams, columns and the inside and outside walls.

The other €1,000 were offered for the spiritual ministries in our retreat house.

The constant support of the Mission Fund encourages me to continue with the work of improving the prayer facilities for all the retreatants that come to Galilee Centre for their retreats and prayerful rest.

Please continue to support us with your prayers and generosity so that, in this house of prayer, God may continue to be glorified and praised.

Another way in which you can help us is by sending to the Mission Fund office used stamps and donations.

I will continue to remember your families and your daily needs in my morning Eucharist.

Let us pray for one another.

Fr Joseph Pullicino, SJ – Debre Zeit, Ethiopia

Dangerous pedestrian crossing

A pedestrian walking from Triq Il-Kavallier Vincenzo Bonello towards Ta’ Qali has to cross no fewer than six lanes of high-speed traffic, as can be seen in the above photo.

There is absolutely no provision for pedestrians to cross safely.

Safely crossing the roads at the Buqana roundabout is impossible.

This is in direct contrast to what is written in the Road Safety Strategy Malta 2014-2024 (p69, objective 3) “to ensure that safe design for pedestrians and cyclists are included in new transport schemes”. This was written several years before the Buqana roundabout was reconstructed.

How is it possible that there is such a blatant contradiction between stated policies and strategies publicised on glossy paper and actual practice?

What is Transport Malta’s recommended route for pedestrians wishing to cross the road at this location?

Looking forward to their reply.

Michael Rosner – Mdina