Hardship caused by commercial banks

It’s a known fact there is widespread dissatisfaction with the services being provided by local banks, particularly where the elderly are concerned.

The Floriana Senior Citizens (FSC) has lodged a formal protest with the main local banks on the way the Floriana elderly clients are being treated. In recent years, the three main banks (HSBC, BOV and APS), decided to terminate the services of the cashier and the only option left to withdraw cash was either through the use of the ATM, which very often is reported to be out of order, or else the elderly are forced to call at the nearest branch, which is in Valletta.

Little consideration was given to the serious mobility problems faced by Floriana elderly residents, with a good percentage of them incapable of walking long distances, either in inclement weather or in hot temperatures.

This considerable hardship is being caused not only in Floriana but in various other localities around the island. From the phone-ins received on Xejk channel’s programme Attwalità, broadcast on July 27, a good number of dissatisfied viewers complained about the way they were being treated by local banks.

One of the main reasons for public frustration within the elderly category was that they were not adequately trained on how to use ATMs before these were introduced.

The FSC firmly believes that a viable solution could be found to avoid further discomfort to elderly clients residing in Floriana and who form a high percentage of the locality’s population.

The FSC fully understands that in today’s environment one has to be well versed in information technology facilities and that banks are commercial institutions whose scope is mainly to make money. Yet, they cannot discard their moral obligations to treat customers with the humane dignity they deserve. Recently, the FSC has taken the initiative to meet and discuss with some local banks a number of temporary solutions until training facilities are provided to clients who are still hesitant in using digital bank facilities. The FSC also offered to assist in disseminating the concept and encourage more participation among its members.

Publio Agius, president, Floriana Senior Citizens – Floriana

Truly one of a kind

Mgr Philip Calleja seen at Dar tal-Kleru shortly before his death. Photo: Curia

I was greatly distressed at the passing away of Mgr Philip Calleja.

Dun Philip, along with the late Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi of Id-Dar tal-Providenza, were two of a very unique kind. I always admired him, not only for his soft-spoken humour but, much more importantly, for his strength of character and almost prophetic vision.

My late wife and I used to enjoy his homilies at the Saturday evening Mass at the Jesuits’ church, in Valletta, even though you had to strain to hear him properly. He used to smile when I used to remonstrate with him to raise his voice.

For quite some time, Dun Philip used to call in his car on a Thursday morning at St Albert the Great College and take his friend, the late Fr Edward Bezzina OP, who was infirm and immobile, for a drive in the country. A great man indeed.

Rest in peace, my friend.

Amabile Galea – Balzan