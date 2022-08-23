Perfect twinning

The minister responsible for local government should promote a perfect suggestion by twinning St Julian’s with the Magħtab landfill, so much is the filth in this locality.

Joseph Scicluna – St Julian’s

Blatant abuse of parking spaces

Should communal parking spaces reserved for persons with some degree of disability be occupied for days on end by the same person or transiently for a couple of hours thus enabling various disabled members of the community to make use of these parking slots throughout the day?

More so in a place like Valletta where parking spaces are very difficult to locate.

George Farrugia – Sliema

Anger

A recent survey found that we, Maltese, are among the angriest people in Europe. Anger is gene­rally considered a negative emotion. However, like that of Jesus in the temple, there is a righteous anger.

We should be angry about the blatant corruption everywhere. We should be angry at the flagrant flouting of the law with impunity, often by those very same people who should set an example. We should be angry at a misnamed ‘Planning’ Authority that, through many dubious decisions, continues to contribute to the environmental degradation of our built-up areas and the precious little open space we have left.

We should be angry at policies that, rather than resolving the horrendous traffic problems, encourage more and more cars onto our already clogged roads. We should be angry at the devastating ugliness of most new construction.

We should be angry at a myriad of other things that have turned this once gem of an island into an environmental disaster where quality of life is now being measured by how much money one has.

Like Christ, we should somehow channel this righteous an­ger to chase the latter-day money changers out of the temple.

Joseph Galea – Sliema

What’s up?

When I read Evarist Bartolo’s column (August 19), I thought: this man must have had either a marvellous Damascene conversion or a massive memory loss.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

