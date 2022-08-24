From the online comments board

The Maltese that ran away... and the non-Maltese that settled here

Malta is heaven for some, hell for others.

I’ve no doubt from the old pictures I’ve seen and people I’ve spoken to, Malta used to be heaven on earth. Now, though, a completely different story.

This once beautiful island has been completely destroyed by money, greed, corruption and politicians. This island will never return to its former glory because of this… such a shame. – J. Smith Jr

Well, what can I say to the ‘emigrants’? Good luck to them.

They had enough courage and were of the right age and circumstances to make that leap.

I know many, many people who would give half a finger to get away but cannot do it because of age, because of family ties, because of lack of courage, circumstances not being quite right, etc...

Good luck to them, I say. They made the right decision. Soon, Malta won’t be the right place to live in, for law-abiding citizens. – Atanasio Anton

If those coming to Malta originate from countries which are worse than Malta in terms of wars, poor standard of living, third world conditions, human trafficking, etc. they will certainly find a paradise here, where everything is accepted. For us Maltese, Malta is becoming a hell of a rock with foreigners dictating how we should live, what we should do and how to change our culture.

Malta: some see it as a land of rubbish and construction. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

I’m sure current politicians are making hay while the sun shines but wouldn’t want to be a politician at the next election and thereafter.

Wake up and look ahead, save our future if you know how/want to/are able to do it. If not, have the decency to move aside. You are only governing a small rock. – Marija Abela

Yes, a lot has changed but some things have not. I came here in the 1980s. It was dirtier and the building without planning had already begun. – M. Cassar

You hit the nail on its head. I strongly believe that it is not impossible to return to a modicum of serenity. We need to act.

The younger generation is certainly more educated and proactive. Do not give up. – Francis Said

As in any country in the globe it is an either you love it or hate it situation. I remember well back in the 1980s tourists complaining of the dirt and the third world country infrastructure so I don’t know what changed. – Martin Chetcuti

So, basically… the foreigners who have come here have done so solely because of money. The Maltese who have left have done so for the quality of life… Speaks volumes about the priorities on this forsaken piece of rock. – John Caruana

From people I’ve spoken to, it seems that they come to Malta for a change but leave after a while when the novelty wears off and the reality (corruption, pollution, attitude) sets in. – Mark Ellis

