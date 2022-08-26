Law and justice

Let’s get serious about punishing those who commit violent crimes.

The past few years have seen a significant increase in the number of crimes committed in Malta. This rise in violence has left residents feeling unsafe and has left families and communities traumatised. It is important to address this issue before it spirals out of control.

One of the major contributing factors to this increase in crime is the criminal justice system in Malta. The system is in crisis and is not able to handle the current levels of crime. This has resulted in criminals not being brought to justice in a timely manner, which only perpetuates the cycle of violence. In addition, the police are understaffed and underfunded, which has led to a soft response to incidents of violence. This, ultimately, does not send the message that crime is going to be deterred.

To address the issue of crime in Malta, we need to overhaul our penal code. The code is outdated and needs to be revised to reflect the changing world we live in. We also need to increase the number of prosecutors and judges to help expedite the process of bringing violent criminals to justice.

As things stand today, there is little downside to committing a violent crime. I am not referring to the obvious, such as homicide, armed robbery and what not, thankfully. But let’s say someone, for whatever reason, decides to walk up to you and start swinging; the only consequences they might face are a few court hearings, some legal fees and, maybe, a fine or, perhaps, a suspended sentence on a good day for the prosecution.

This is not enough to deter people from committing crimes and, as a result, the cycle of violence continues. Let’s get serious about punishing those who commit violent crimes. We need to implement stricter bail conditions and mandatory effective jail sentences for all those convicted of violent crimes, without exception. This will send a message that we are not going to tolerate violence in our society.

Renaldo Arciola – San Pawl tat-Tarġa

Regulating e-scooters

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

I suggest to the authorities to make it compulsory for e-scooter riders to wear a helmet. Riders risk hurting themselves each time they get behind the handlebars due to bumps and uneven road surfaces.

And while we are on this subject, may I remind riders that hard-of-hearing people do not hear them coming from behind, so slowing down as much as possible makes it easier to avoid crashing into someone unaware of riders approaching them while they’re making an unexpected sudden move.

It looks like e-scooters are here to stay. But first we must iron out the parking problems they are causing and making sure we make it unlawful to give lifts to passengers.

Alfred Gauci – Sliema