Overpopulated

We might be feeling that Malta is more crowded than it used to be. Indeed, there is a valid and well-founded reason for this, supported by reliable statistics. A real ticking time bomb indeed, one among many others.

We are living on a barren landscape with a limited freshwater supply and topping the list for population density at 1,380 people per square kilometre. The islands only manage to produce 20 per cent of their food requirements and, therefore, have a heavy dependency on foreign trade to maintain their population.

But more people means an increased demand for food, water, housing, energy, healthcare, transportation and more. Not to mention that all that consumption contributes to ecological degradation, increased demographic conflicts of all sorts and a higher risk of large-scale disasters like pandemics.

We’ve been programmed to worship population growth because it means a larger labour force, which means more economic benefits like higher tax bases and consumer spending at local businesses.

What does all this promise for Malta’s future?

Much of Malta’s population growth is accounted for by foreigners from EU regions, Africa and even far-off lands harbouring different social customs and cultures from ours. One point that definitely came out of that recent State of the Nation report is the undeniable fact that we Maltese are not particularly keen on multiculturalism.

I believe a potential loss of Malta’s national identity is an even more pressing problem than overpopulation. It has been eroded so much already and, with an eventual heavy influx, it may be destroyed. To add insult to injury, we are constantly reminded that we could be the minority population figure in 17 years’ time.

Much of Malta’s population growth is accounted for by foreigners from EU regions, Africa and far-off lands. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

If one is to have a sound basis for planning our infrastructure, it would make sense to reduce the inflow of foreign workers, moderate the flow of new citizens and maintain the permanent resident population at about its present size.

We would do well to ponder whether overpopulation will make Malta a happier place or whether the economy is really that important.

Our immediate future leaders will have to devise ways to stabilise the human population without unpleasantly imposing restrictions.

If we do not halt population growth with justice and compassion, it will be done for us by nature, brutally and without pity, and will leave a ravaged Malta for generations to come.

Mark Said – Msida

List of accessible roads

Would the minister responsible for road closures please let us poor, long-suffering mortals have a list of all roads and streets in Malta and Gozo that are fully open to drivers? This may lessen our sheer frustration when trying to get from A to B.

Is there any single locality that is free of traffic obstacles? If there is, please, do not publish its name as the construction industry might immediately set upon it like with the proverbial ton of bricks.

Joe Caruana – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

Political status quo

The local political atmosphere is not likely to change for a long time to come unless the “black is white and white is black” approach is allowed to remain on the political agenda of the ruling party.

This will only change once any party has the will and find ways to change it, by all lawful means.

Joseph Scicluna – St Julian’s