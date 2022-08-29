Conspicuous by their absence

In September of 2021, the Malta Public Transport and the Malta Police Force signed a collaboration agreement with the aim of improving public safety and security on public transport through an increase in police presence.

The idea behind it was to not only facilitate an increase of police presence on our buses but also to offer incentives that strengthen the use of public transport as an environmentally friendly means of travel. Undoubtedly, this was a very innovative and welcome development at the time with full credit to the Police Commissioner, Angelo Gafà.

However, I regret to point out that ever since, even though I often commute by bus, I have seen a police officer just once commuting by bus and ensuring public order and safety on board and near bus stops. Not only; ever since, rather than having no disorderly behaviour by drivers and passengers and no criminal offences committed on board, we have had an increase in this type of behaviour and offences.

So, has that agreement fallen through or was it just another hogwash and publicity stunt?

Mark Said – Msida

Upholding principles

Thumbs up for the stand Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo took against the amendments to the IVF law. We have to stand up to be counted, otherwise our Christian principles will be no more.

Enough is enough when it comes to compromising our beliefs. I appeal to our politicians to do the right thing and act according to their conscience.

FRANCIS VELLA – Mosta

The UK since Brexit

The arrivals lounge at Malta International Airport. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

I am standing waiting in the arrivals lounge at the airport for my family from the UK. They landed an hour ago and are still in a queue for passport control. Their man is taking three minutes per passport and there are still 12 in front of them.

Honestly, I can’t help feeling this is just being spiteful because of Brexit. Everyone else is flying through. It’s truly pathetic.

The arrivals was packed. The only ones left are those awaiting UK arrivals. My son says everyone is saying it puts you off coming to Malta.

Well done Malta. And we need these tourists. This is just taking things too far. Disgraceful.

And I’m still waiting…

Catherine Cole – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq