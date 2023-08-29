Robust aviation infrastructure

I refer to the editorial ‘No ready for take-off’ (August 14).

The editorial draws attention to the fact that Eurocontrol’s latest data shows that inbound flights to Malta in 2023 experienced notable delays.

These delays can arise from a multitude of factors. While quite a significant portion of the delays can be attributed directly to airlines, other contributing elements encompass air traffic capacity limitations vis-à-vis operator demand, adverse weather conditions, technical glitches in air traffic systems and industrial-related actions.

Regrettably, these delays are a widespread occurrence in all airspace domains.

Eurocontrol’s delay statistics for the period spanning January to June 2023 underscore that the cumulative delays across the EU airspace surpassed 10 million minutes. Interestingly, the data also reveals that neither the Maltese air navigation service provider, MATS, nor Malta International Airport (MIA) can be held accountable for any of these delays.

Remarkably, Malta, alongside Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, has exhibited ‘zero delays’ for inbound flights during this time frame. Conversely, the report identifies France, Germany and the UK as the countries with air traffic control centres contributing to the highest enroute delays per flight.

The repercussion of delayed arrivals often propagates subsequent delays on departing flights in a cascading effect. File photo: Times of Malta

Notably, Marseille, Paris, Reims, Karlsruhe, Munich and London have registered significant delay figures. Given that a substantial proportion of Malta’s incoming flights traverse these congested airspaces, their respective punctuality inevitably suffers. This situation lies beyond the purview of MATS or MIA.

Furthermore, the repercussion of delayed arrivals often propagates subsequent delays on departing flights in a cascading effect.

Acknowledging a brief period in May characterised by industrial actions at MATS, it is important to underline that any associated extension in flight duration within Maltese airspace did not compromise any flight safety or operational integrity. The concerns underlying this episode have since been effectively addressed. Eurocontrol’s seven-year traffic forecasts point toward an average annual increase of 1.5 per cent in flights operating within Maltese airspace, a projection that extends to 2030. It is noteworthy to emphasise that both MATS, Malta’s dedicated air navigation service provider, and MIA are strategically equipped to proficiently manage the anticipated rise in flight volume while upholding the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

Malta’s commendable track record of minimal delays, in contrast to other European nations, underscores the robustness of its aviation infrastructure and management.

Claude Mallia – Chief executive officer, Malta Air Traffic Services Ltd, Mqabba