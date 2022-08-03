Breathing new life into the party

The belief that the PN has the potential to become – once again – electable explains why Alex Perici Calascione decided to offer his services to form part of the leadership team following confirmation by the councillors.

While giving credit where it is due, like thanking David Agius and Robert Arrigo for setting standards for the party, he believes in the creation of spaces for people from different walks of life and age groups who can contribute towards the strengthening of the party within a regeneration process started by Bernard Grech.

Perici Calascione is fully aware of the PN’s responsibility to safeguard democracy and ensure the well-being of every person in a society within the concept of the common good.

Many PN members and others who are not members were delighted to hear of his candidature as they are convinced he has the necessary leadership qualities and means business. His determination, coupled with that of the parliamentary group, will inspire others to participate in the restoration process while fighting false narratives with the truth.

With such support, he will breathe new life into party.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

A serious dialogue on religious feasts

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Pope Francis was recently quoted as saying: “You cannot do theology with a ‘no’ in front of it… the magisterium will be the one to say no.”

Definitely, these words apply also to pastoral practice. How much longer will it take the local Church to open a serious dialogue on the issue of so-called “religious festas” in our parishes? It is even on this issue that we need to listen and discern what the faithful, rather than the dilettanti or band clubs, are telling the Church.

Joe Inguanez – Għaxaq

The presidency

If our constitution obliges our president to sign all laws passed by parliament, persons who feel their personal beliefs might prevent them from performing unhesitatingly this function should not accept this appointment.

Ours is a parliamentary democracy, based on the UK one which, after Magna Carta, made parliament supreme and the monarchy a non-executive “decoration”.

The Malta presidency is likewise non-executive but, while the UK monarchy is a strong tourism-promoting factor, our presidency is no such thing – it’s no more than another expense on the public purse.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

Slavery

Godfrey Wettinger’s scholarly book Slavery in the Islands of Malta and Gozo (2002) has a wealth of information about most aspects of the treatment of slaves in this country under the Knights but he has little to say about the Catholic Church’s attitude towards slaves.

What I can add is that slavery was an established institution under the government of a Catholic order like that of St John and that this was not found objectionable by the ecclesiastical authorities.

Paul Xuereb – Gżira