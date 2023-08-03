From the online comments

David Curmi was listed as Air Malta’s executive chairperson and the document stated that he received “no remuneration”. The amount is irrelevant. It is Clyde Caruana who lied in parliament For this alone he should be made to resign as is done in other EU countries. – Joez Borg

These ‘representatives of the people’ have no shame. So people are going hungry and homeless while the CEO of a company making losses is being paid this princely sum. Istħu jekk tafu. – Marcette Magro

I don’t think there is one single person who is decent in Abela’s government. The last U-turn is enough proof of this. – Francis Vella

And I thought Clyde Caruana was the only decent person in Abela’s government. – Carmel Vella

Finance minister Clyde Caruana seems to have blatantly lied to parliament when he stated that “Air Malta executive chairman David Curmi is not being paid any remuneration for the latter’s role in Air Malta”. Curmi is being paid well over €258,000 a year for his three-year contract stint with Air Malta.

This is serious and I truly believe that Caruana must explain such a blatant lie, not only to the parliament but to us, the taxpayers.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana had claimed Air Malta chairman David Curmi (left) was not being remunerated.

Curmi, consequently has been paid for his sad, miserable and disastrous performance at Air Malta, at least €774,000 during his three-year contract.

Go vote Labour, ja Ġaħan PL Malti, as Edward Zammit Lewis aptly labelled you all.

Your narrow visions are implanted in your brain by a devious and fraudulent Labour government. You do not dare disturb such barefaced PL corruption as you seem to be happy (ferħan għax ċuċ) with handouts in the form of tax vouchers distributed by a Labour government using our own tax money. Our own money.

You ‘bow and pray’ as in Dickensian times to your ‘master’ for giving some proverbial crumbs while the crème de la crème inside a cancerous corrupt Labour government are filling their pockets with hundreds of thousands of euros.

The present government has become a bottomless cesspit of corruption, deceit and lies. And, yet, we still have goats who follow and vote for such a dishonest and crooked PL government. Go figure that. – Charles Vassallo

What would have been his remuneration had he managed to pull up the airline from its nosedive? – Joseph Croker

This country is full of thieves, liars, mafia, filth, evil and greed with no limits whatsoever. We have reached the abyss with a point of no return unless we get rid of this government once and for all. Nowadays, it’s a shame to say that we are Maltese. – Alex Coppola

So, the minister lies barefacedly in parliament but Ġaħan still claps and tries to justify these criminal acts. These minsters took a solemn oath to serve the country, not the party or their pockets or the pockets of their cliques.

What is the penalty for perjury in our laws? – Jonathan Mercieca