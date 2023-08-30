Enforcement and fines

It has been reported that Sliema mayor John Pillow, fed up of the tragic situation in his home town, took the law into his hands and started checking garbage/recycling bags on the pavement outside their due day.

Well done, mayor for your initiative to fish out those who do not care to break the law. Somebody asked if this was a breach of safeguarding one’s identity. I am sure the Sliema mayor gave the proper reply. It’s incredible how people react. Instead of lauding the mayor’s initiative to find out who is breaking the law, they ask idiotic and silly questions.

Cardboard boxes, bags and bulky refuse spotted at a Sliema recycling area. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An ERA spokesperson is reported to have said that he prefers educating people. All well and true. Education comes first and foremost and everyone agrees that there was a lot of publicity. Today, even children of a tender age can tell which bag to take out for collection, yet, you still find those who do not care as long as they get rid of their waste bag.

Obviously, the second step would be enforcement, which, unfortunately, is lacking, followed by fines. Experience has taught us that the only way people learn is when they are fined for their actions.

Law-abiding citizens have no issue with fines.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Long lost honour

How can so many members of parliament actively or passively support this endless exploitation of foreign nationals among us?

How can they go on supporting an economy built on the blood and sweat of the poor while they wallow in shameless wealth?

They can do something to end this slavery, blighting our country, but they never do. They live a compromised existence where their personal interests come first.

Honour has long been lost.

They create obscenely paid jobs for themselves and their inner circles and friends. Yet, over 80,000 people face poverty and thousands of foreigners just exist, massed together in humiliating conditions. Homeless people are on the increase. Others sleep in cars or garages. The poor are everywhere. Soup kitchens are inundated.

Where is your credibility, you ‘politicians’, as you might even enter church? You can fool people but where can you hide from God? The Eucharist you might receive will only highlight your hypocrisy and accuse you.

What does it take to touch your heart and act to end this heartless exploitation?

Carmel Zammit – Naxxar

Comino beach saga

Just read an article in The New York Times about beach umbrellas in Greece (https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/15/world/greece-beach-towel-protests.html?

smid=nytcore-android-share). They are fighting the same fight as in Comino.

Keep it up.

Alan Zelt – Naxxar