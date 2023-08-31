Restore Nadur facilities

About four years ago, work started to demolish and rebuild the road that leads from Nadur to Mġarr harbour.

The wooden kiosk that the local council had installed adjacent to the training ground years ago was removed and a canvas tent that covered the boċċi pitch was demolished.

For the past four years, the football club has suffered a financial loss of income from the bar and restaurant that operated there. Parents of young players and staff cannot enjoy the place and the boċċi enthusiasts cannot play their game.

The demolished canvas tent over the boċċi pitch and adjacent wooden kiosk at Nadur.

In the meantime, after three years of work, the road was completed and the surrounding fields that were disturbed during the building of the road were rehabilitated with the necessary work and rubble wall building.

A year ago, the road was opened to traffic, the fields are being tilled but the Nadur Youngsters terrace and boċċi pitch have been left in shambles.

Why was it demolished in the first place? This terrace had nothing to do with the roadworks.

Why has it been left in shambles up to this day, a year after the road and the other works were finished?

How long do we club members, supporters, parents, children and the public have to endure this unbelievable situation, which had nothing to do with the rebuilding of Mġarr Road? How long does the club have to suffer the loss of income due to this unnecessary demolition?

We want answers fast and the reinstatement of these facilities as soon as possible.

The Gozo ministry, which was responsible for the project, should restore the place to be enjoyed by all once again.

Joe Camilleri – Nadur

The e-scooters dilemma

Another method to ‘avoid traffic’ is using e-scooters. Malta is no exception in introducing this concept of transport. It had gained popularity, particularly among foreigners. For several months, and till this day, we have heard of complaints making rounds on social media about e-scooters.

We have seen them parked on pavements, on double yellow lines and in front of garages. It is not the first time I have seen e-scooters being driven on pavements or against a one-way.

As far as I know, e-scooters that are black or other colours do not require a licence. But green e-scooters, which are owned by a well-known foreign company, require a licence.

If these green e-scooters have a licence, why are children and teens under 18 driving them?

What is the difference bet­ween black e-scooters that do not require a licence and the company-owned green e-scooters that require a licence?

The authorities surely need to give the matter some attention as it is causing inconvenience to pedestrians, car drivers and garage owners. They should also consider safety issues; I have witnessed e-scooters being driven in a reckless manner, jeopardising road safety, especially for pedestrians.

E-scooter drivers should be penalised when they ignore the rules. Once an e-scooter has a licence, their drivers need to follow the rules, as when driving any other vehicle. They should also possess a driving licence. Are these e-scooters supposed to be used by drivers in possession of a motorbike licence, since e-scooters only have two wheels, just like motorbikes?

Above all this, I wonder whether this country actually needs e-scooters. They have been banned in Paris. Should Malta follow suit?

Edmond Grech – Birkirkara