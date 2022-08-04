That’s it

That’s it mate. And now, because the numbers have so decreed, that’s the way it will be… first we have successfully uglified and ruined the whole of Malta, then, similarly, so Gozo and now Comino.

Next stop? Filfla. But, of course, after that there’s no chance of doing the same with that island in Montenegro? Or what?

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Billboards

Could not the Malta Tourism Authority put up electric billboards at strategic points such as the airport, the entrance to Valletta, Paceville and Mdina, which list the events that week?

Even after having lived here for six years I am still not always aware what is going on. Tourists are nearly always in the dark.

Mark Grenside – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

Gems at the MCC

I wish to congratulate the MCC for bringing to Malta the unique and talented Sicilian Masdan Trio, comprising a piano, violin and saxophone.

The enthusiastic audience, myself included, was delighted with four beautiful compositions including one, written for the occasion, by our own compatriot Mariella Cassar Cordina.

Well done all. I hope that we shall have more similar musical gems in the future.

George Warrington – Sliema

From the online comments

Approval for ODZ Qala pools granted

Developer Joseph Portelli has been given the green light for two large swimming pools in a protected area in Qala, which he first started excavating without permits.

Gozo raped and pillaged. Well done Gov.– John Demagio

And well done Gozitans who voted to be entombed in construction. They followed the idiot Maltese’s example. – John Zammit

Well, I’m not surprised that Portelli can do as he pleases with impunity. ODZ land is only ODZ for you common mortals. The gods play by a different set of rules than the mortals. They are privileged.

You are not allowed to protest robustly in this country. Free speech is curtailed. – Andrew Busuttil

Well done also to the people of Malta and Gozo also for being passive to this rape and many others. – Peter Barbara

Gozitans love him because they make money out of him. Selling land, reduced prices because you are Gozitan or letting your son play in one of his football teams. The guy is literally paying off anyone who tries to stop him. – J. Mamo

Our police are non-existent... the upper brass shirks their responsibility and the common police is no fool to stick its neck out. This is the new Malta; no upholding the law. All political class of 76 MPs responsible for this state of affairs. – Joe Micallef

Three-person commission. So these three people are deciding the vision of our country? The panel should consist of 20 people, making things more difficult for people like Joseph Portelli. – R. Mallia