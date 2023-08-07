Praise for the YMCA

On a daily basis, they go about doing sterling work among the vulnerable and marginalised strata of Maltese society. They do this wholeheartedly, voluntarily, altruistically, with great sacrifice and never with any intention to steal the limelight. Indeed, they are hardly ever in the centre of the media spotlight. On many occasions, they have been the unsung heroes of our country.

All along, those making up the YMCA have continually sought to create a supportive community to help all sorts of vulnerable people address pressing social challenges.

The YMCA is able to provide and deliver when others fail. Photo: YMCA Malta/ Facebook

I would dare state that, as perhaps the nation’s leading nonprofit organisation, the YMCA is committed to empowering people to reach their full potential, improving well-being, inspiring action, strengthening communities and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to become healthier, more confident, connected and secure.

One need only recall how much help a substantial and unreported number of homeless people have received from the YMCA during the last few years. It is this organisation that often overrides the essential work and role of State-funded agencies in the fields of social work, the youth sector and housing. Indeed, it often happens that this organisation is the one able to provide and deliver when others fail.

On a few occasions when I was assisting some people in dire need of some essential services and amenities, as a last resort, I tried turning to the YMCA, hoping for a positive response. And, against all odds, they delivered.

Here I cannot fail to highlight the impeccable and praiseworthy qualities of leadership and management of the YMCA’s CEO, Anthony Camilleri on whose watch this organisation always tries to go that extra mile.

My final appeal, therefore, is for all of us to be aware of the immense good that the YMCA does within Maltese society and to keep in mind the enormous funds that this organisation has to necessarily fork out to keep and improve on all those benefits to our country. They really depend on charity and if we do not have any charity in our hearts, then we really have the worst kind of heart trouble. The work of the young and not-so-young volunteers within the Maltese YMCA impacts all our lives, even if we are not aware of it.

MARK SAID – Msida