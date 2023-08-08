Street lighting

Malta never ceases to baffle me.

Tal-Kotob Road is an agricultural area with a few residences on the outskirts of Żejtun. It has been served with street lighting for a good number of years now. Of late, it seems some light bulbs needed changing.

I would have thought that a practice was in place for either the local council or Enemalta to see to this. But this did not happen.

On enquiring what was hindering progress, I was informed that the necessary applications were tendered (never knew that a change of bulb needed an application) by both the local council as well as Enemalta and the permit was refused by ERA as the road was in ODZ.

So, there was no issue when setting up the service, which has been there for a good number of years, but when it comes to do some maintenance or change a bulb, then being in an ODZ area suddenly becomes an issue.

While it is no secret that many ODZ areas are served with street lighting, it may be of relevance to point out that it is the piece of road leading to my residence that has been considered ODZ – the rest of the same road is still brightly lit.

Joe Psaila Savona – Żejtun

Dumping sites

Different kinds of garbage bags are being taken out even on the days when they are not meant to be collected.

I regret that I sound negative. However, the stark truth cannot be denied.

Most localities in Malta have become dumping sites. Many nationals and foreigners alike ignore the regulations issued by Wasterserv about specific days to put out the different garbage bags.

To add to the mess, some people are opening the black garbage bags in search of plastic bottles. They then do not bother to close them tight with the consequence that all the contents (at times all kinds) spill out onto the street where cats and even rats (in the early hours of the morning) make the best of the bonanza provided.

All our complaints seem to fall on deaf ears. There seems to be no discipline, no control and no implementation of the rules. Here we have a perfect recipe for infections and allergies.

It is the right of all the inhabitants of our beloved country to live in a safe and clean environment.

Phyllis Sammut Smith – Gżira