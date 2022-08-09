Honouring our veterans

On August 5, I celebrated the funeral Mass of Major Maurice Agius, age 101, at San Ġwann parish, attended by a very generous congregation. He had served his country valiantly and patriotically during World War II, manning an HAA gun at various locations, from Bengħisa all the way to Victoria Lines.

He became a member of merit of the Republic of Malta in 1996. After he retired, he was instrumental in reorganising the MMDNA, raising over a million pounds to help various organisations. Obviously, I gave him credit for all this in my homily, which everyone appreciated.

However, I wondered why the government does not give some kind of a tribute to our veterans, including retired policemen and members of the armed forces. I made sure his funeral was respectful and fitting of a man who gave so much to his country.

Since I spent 35 years in the US and led many funerals of veterans who fought in WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Gulf War, I was always amazed at the tribute these servicemen and women received during the funeral service. The coffin is always draped in the American flag, which is then folded meticulously into a triangle by two marines and presented to the next of kin, a wife, parent or child of the deceased veteran.

At the burial, Taps is played on a cornet or trumpet, while a gun salute is given – depending on the rank or position held by the veteran being honoured – usually three rifle shots.

Military honour guards carefully fold the United States flag for presentation to family members at a veteran’s funeral. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Members of the military are always present in uniform to assist the family members while a police escort with motorcycles is given towards the cemetery, no matter how far. At times it was 80 miles away.

If the deceased died on duty, usually several of his mates were present, lining up at times six deep, outside the church where the Mass or service was being held. I had two funerals of a young soldier and a female paramedic, both 21, and both killed in the line of duty.

Often the helmet, boots and rifle of the deceased were displayed next to the altar At their funeral, a state senator of Oregon even attended and spoke at the end of the Mass.

The American model I described is simply an example; it can be adapted to our Maltese culture.

Granted that most of the WWII veterans are gone and Maurice was probably one of the last few surviving RMA soldiers. But even for others who served in the police or the Armed Forces of Malta, an appropriate possible gesture would be to have the coffin draped in the Maltese flag, which is then folded and given to family members just before the actual burial.

The priest can also add a personal prayer in tribute to the patriotic and heroic contribution the deceased has given.

Much more can be done if the government can afford two people to be present at the cemetery, to play Taps and help fold the Maltese flag. It is my hope to have all of our veterans remembered with gratitude, respect and appreciation for all they’ve done for our country.

Fr Julian Cassar – Naxxar

Seats of power

The force that sticks bums to seats of power and influence is much greater than anything that superglue can offer.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

