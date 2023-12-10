What sustainability is all about

Sustainability and sustainable development have been three words regularly, abusively and rhetorically uttered by our politicians over the last few years.

The definition of sustainability is not nearly as simple as it might seem and, likewise, the definition of sustainable development. This is best illustrated by the fact that there are over 200 different definitions of sustainable development.

The simplest and shortest definition is that sustainable development is development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. In logic, therefore, one cannot talk of sustainable development unless there is a pre-existing sustainable environment.

To achieve true sustainability, we need to balance economic, social and environmental sustainability factors in equal harmony.

Sustainability is all about caring for the environment. It is also about corporate social responsibility. But, then again, it encompasses practices such as recycling, reducing energy use and minimising waste.

Confused? So are the rest of us. It seems that we all have a different understanding of what sustainability means and the term has evolved considerably since it was first coined.

So, what does sustainability actually mean to our leaders, companies and their customers today? And how far removed is this from its original meaning?

The term ‘sustainability’ encompasses a variety of topics. It includes supply chain management and working towards a better climate, along with ethical business practices, improving safety at work and contributing to society.

Years ago, consumers regarded sustainability as simply a matter of recycling cans and packets. At the same time, most end-users felt that it had nothing to do with them and that sustainability was the domain of larger companies and nations. The change in people’s perceptions has evolved alongside changes in our working practices.

You cannot really choose one single aspect that is important today since sustainability is such a complex topic.

Environmental impact is a critical element and we need to manage materials and natural resources responsibly, along with health and social aspects.

There has been a growing recognition that sustainability belongs to everyone.

The most important aspect of sustainability today is making sure the concept itself is sustainable. We cannot afford to become desensitised to the need for action or be daunted by the scale of the challenge of moving towards true sustainability with a stronger focus on the moment and sustainable development focusing more on a long-term vision.

Mark Said – Msida

Collaboration not opposition

Sick and tired of listening to political ranting, I got this off my chest.

The democratic way of governing was created to counter the autocratic and often arbitrary ways of absolute monarchism. One of the fundamental tenets of democratic leadership is criticism of the leaders. To abolish that is to abolish democracy.

But criticism does not have to be opposition. All over the world, where there is real multiparty democracy, there is the system of the party in power and the opposition and it is a recipe for polarising a nation. The opposition feels it is its duty to find fault with everything the government does.

This sense ‘of duty’ is also and mostly an effort to demonise the people in power to make them lose votes and for the opposition to win them and supplant the rulers. This, of course, causes a reaction from the people in power, resulting in retributory incriminations of the opposition. All this opens the floodgates of mutual disinformation, exaggeration of faults, sheer calumnies and character assassination, plus a positive effort to hide and misconstrue anything positive the other party is doing.

All this is disgorged into the people of whole nations, down to their families, turning happy and peaceful members into bitter enemies.

So why not abolish the system and the very name ‘opposition’ and change both the system and the name into ‘critical collaborative’ parties or something similar? In this way, democratic governance would be more like coalition than opposition.

This would give a feeling that we are all working together for the common good of our countries even while making positive and healthy criticism of each other.

Albert Said – Naxxar