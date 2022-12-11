Eroding the moral fibre of the country

If Malta is a democracy, why is the government determined to introduce a law unilaterally without carrying out discussions with stakeholders, such as doctors, lawyers, ethicists etc?

If the prime minister says that he is against abortion, why does he not look at other foreign jurisdictions that allow it and analyse the wording of their laws and what makes abortion so easy to procure?

Why is he playing with words? As a lawyer, he knows that unless the wording of a law is clear, this can be very misleading and open to different interpretations.

Does he not know what a moral responsibility he has towards the people of this country, especially those among his supporters who are prepared to follow him blindly?

He can look at social media to see what is being regurgitated. The question of abortion should have never been politicised.

This is the remaining moral and ethical bastion that we have as a nation. In the last few years, so much has eroded the moral fibre of this country. With the passing of this law, the government will be responsible for the total destruction of the moral fibre of this country.

Not a very commendable achievement to boast about I’m sure.

ANTONIA AZZOPARDI – Nadur

What Canon law says about abortion

Abortion is the willful murder of an unborn child or fetus. The Roman Catholic Church cannot do otherwise but protect the rights of the unborn.

Canonical law establishes that any woman, doctor, nurse or medical staff present for the abortion is ipso facto excommunicated.

This means that they cannot partake in the sacraments, cannot be godparents at a baptism or confirmation, cannot be a member of a Catholic community, religious order or Knights’ Order or form part of a Catholic band club or parish related institution.

Since this deed normally remains secret – most women or medical staff do not go around brandishing their misdeeds – the Church institutions deal with these cases as foro interno (‘inside matters – secret’).

Any person sincerely repenting and asking for forgiveness and the removal of the interdiction/excommunication has to contact a priest or bishop, who, in turn, communicates with the Vatican authorities for the release from the interdiction.

Persons who also fall under the excommunication are those who ‘openly’ support the woman financially, who procure the abortive drugs and medications and MPs who vote in favour of the abortion law.

Since the persons involved may not be anonymous but are ‘visible’ entities and individuals, the excommunication in this case is ‘public’ – the persons are openly flaunting their aversion to Church law and authority on a very serious matter and clearly manifesting their intent not to remain members of this ‘club’.

This ‘public’ self-denunciation has immediate and serious repercussions: they will be prohibited from participating in sacraments (especially communion), cannot be witnesses, will be automatically expelled from Catholic associations, ‘Catholic’ band clubs, religious movements or Knights’ Orders.

Let us be clear, the abortion issue is not a light or frivolous matter.

The passage of the proposed non-sensical abortion legislation will have serious and dire consequences for individuals and the Maltese community in general.

FR EUGENE PAUL TEUMA OFM CONV – Substitute Confessor (Penitenziere), Basilica San Pietro, Vatican City