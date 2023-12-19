Number-crunching PN leader

The leader of the opposition had the cheek to criticise the Times of Malta’s fact-check which delved into his claim that the population of our country “had almost doubled since 2013”.

Times of Malta found that Bernard Grech’s claim was around 70 per cent over the real population size. But he thinks he is a more credible source than the Times of Malta’s fact-check, which is based on EU standards for such population surveys. One of Grech’s incredible arguments was that, prior to 2013, the number of school children in each class “used to be 6…7… 8… 10...?, as if they were having private lessons”. He also added that he has been told by a schoolteacher that, in her class, 80 per cent were foreign children.

PN leader Bernard Grech. Photo: Jonathan Borg

As all those who attended schools prior to 2013 and their parents know, Grech’s claim was very economical with the truth, not to say that he must have known that he was lying.

How can any leader of a political party who, hopefully, aspires to, one day be trusted to lead the nation come up with such extremely silly arguments and expect to be taken seriously and believed?

EDDY PRIVITERA – Naxxar

From Georgia, with love

We, the Buhagiar family, from the second Neocatechumenal community of the parish of Mosta, have been living here, with some of our children, in Tbilisi, Georgia, for the last 18 years.

We would like to express our appreciation to all the benefactors who showed their generosity and love for the mission through the Mission Fund.

As a family, we have travelled here for the sole purpose of living among others, to bear witness, and to help and encourage the Christian Community by evangelising, catechising all the sacraments and being witness to God’s love every day. We are very grateful to assist and witness this work of the Lord in his field. Thank you.

We promise our daily prayers to all the numerous Mission Fund benefactors. The public may contribute by sending used stamps or donations to the Mission Fund.

Donations may be sent online or by direct bank transfer on one of these following accounts: BOV: IBAN No: MT70VALL220130000000 16300798022; APS: IBAN No: MT67APSB77079005231820000 820762; BNF: IBAN No: MT94BNIF1450200000000087963101; LOMBARD: IBAN No: MT65LBMA05000000000001 440822115.

More information may be found on the website: www.missionfund.org.mt.

JOSEPH/LORNA BUHAGIAR – Tbilisi, Georgia