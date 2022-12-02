From the online comments board

President ‘prepared to resign’ over abortion law amendment

George Vella concerned about impact on L-Istrina if he resigns: sources

President George Vella can leave the law unsigned as much as he sees it fit. The law is unconstitutional; it goes against article 33: protection of right to life.

The president can stay as long as he wants, unless he’s made to resign (impeached) by two-thirds of parliament.

The president can organise the fun run next Sunday and welcome the people in front of Castille at 3pm.

People will donate double the money to L-Istrina if he sticks to his guns.

Let’s encourage him with our support, he’s the last bastion: Viva Ġorġ Vella! – J. Schembri

People decide to contribute to – or shy away from – funding L-Istrina for a variety of reasons, some of which have been publicly expressed on the local media.

I hardly think that these reasons would include the fact that George Vella is Malta’s president or not.

I am sure, however, that should he accept to sign the ‘free murder of the innocents’ bill, more will stop contributing to the good causes that L-Istrina supports, among them orphanages, mother and childcare centres and others with similar aims in their operations.

Besides, of course, the fact that such acceptance will weigh upon his conscience for a very long time – if not forever.

It would seem that bringing support for L-Istrina into the equation is a very flimsy excuse for shirking one’s duty – and not showing real courage – in these difficult moments. – Joe Tabone Adami

Presidents must not involve themselves in the day-to-day workings of parliament. Nor should they seek to influence the elected members of parliament. I am not interested in the president’s opinions or beliefs. – Joseph Carmel Chetcuti

It’s OK. The president can always go abroad again now that there is somebody else to do the government’s dirty work.

As for the Malta Community Chest Fund, as far as I am aware, it is still not registered as a voluntary organisation and, therefore, exists in breach of the law. – J. Zammit

L-Istrina will go on without him. The impact on it is an excuse to leave a window open for him to stay on.

Do the right thing Mr President and walk the talk, L-Istrina or not. – Carmen Delia

You’re missing the whole point: we all know what the president will do if the amendment passes – he will resign. The subject matter is not L-Istrina but abortion. – B. Camy

President ‘prepared to resign’ over abortion law amendment. If this will materialise then I am proud to be Maltese. Joez Borg

Most probably he will go for a holiday when the bill is presented. – Frank Vella