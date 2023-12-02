Striking differences

As I visit friends in Germany, I have noticed that a number of strikes are going on here too. Train employees and airline staff are among the most visible ones since they affect travelling and the upcoming holiday period.

Most of these employees are seeking inflation protection through salary and hourly wage increases of around 10 to 10.5%. They also claim a minimum monthly salary increase and make these requests public so that the public better understands the demands of employees. In this way, the public can accept the discomfort that these strikes produce and sympathise with the strikers. Everybody feels the effects of inflation and, while interest rates on bank loans go up, salaries tend to remain unchanged.

The latest strike to be announced here was a school teachers’ strike. They are asking for a 10.5% salary increase and at least €550 per month on average.

Schools remained shut on November 27. At least 97 per cent of teachers went out on strike calling for better conditions and wages. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Unlike our Maltese striking teachers, Germans know how much teachers earn there and what they are asking for.

It seems that a teacher in Germany earns between €5,500 and €6,000 per month and they are seeking to increase their gross income to €6,100 or €6,600 per month.

Germany’s GDP is around €54,000 per capita compared with Malta’s GDP, so proudly announced by our present government, which stands at €31,000, that is, circa 57% of Germany’s.

We know that Maltese teachers earn a starting salary of €1,200, which rises after 15 years to €2,200. To be compared with a teacher in Germany, a Maltese teacher should, therefore, have circa 57% of a German salary or €3,100.

If the Maltese want the same percentage rise as a German teacher they need to ask for a 200% increase or at least €2,200 more per month, bringing their salary to €3,430 a month.

Now, if we were to be informed of what is being asked for by the teachers’ union and what is being offered to them by our government, which keeps harping on the fantastic GDP increases it brought about in its 10 years in power, the public would be able to decide who to sympathise with during the current dispute.

I do not know the numbers that are being discussed in secret in Malta and I would not be surprised that the increase asked for or offered is much lower, leaving teachers still underpaid. However, everybody would benefit if we were to be given all the facts.

The attitude in Malta towards the private economy of citizens, including politicians, is a serious defect in our democracy. There is nothing wrong to compare the salaries of persons of trust or of the CEO and chairperson of Air Malta with that of teachers and educators in whose hands lie Malta’s future generations.

They have to be paid salaries that are attractive and that improve the quality of their life.

If they are satisfied and proud to work as teachers we will all be the winners.

John Vassallo – St Julian’s