In their own words

On the verge of ending AD 2023, here are some of the best quotable quotes (in my own words) stated by those who should know better.

On the hospitals debacle: “The purchasers of our three public hospitals have given their fair share of the bargain.” No. Indeed they did not.

On traffic chaos: “Please leave home for work later on in the day.” Adding chaos at places of work.

On domestic waste collection: “Please store your organic waste bag in the freezer until the appropriate day for its collection.” No comment.

People were encouraged to read books by candlelight during the prolonged power cuts last summer. Enemalta is now investing and trying to tackle such failures. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

On electricity supply failure during the past summer months: “At night, deprived of electricity supply, turn to reading a book by candlelight.” Will a torch light do?

More on electricity supply: “This failure is being caused by extra added heat reaching the underground cables.” Never mind the apparent overloading for which Enemalta Corporation is now investing in millions of euro to eradicate failures in the system.

On customer care services by civil service employees: “They are there to serve the public. What’s wrong in helping driving licence applicants to achieve their goal?” You ask me what’s wrong!

Jobs for the boys (and girls): “My intention is to pig out like all the others are doing.” And she did.

I guess l have only touched the tip of the iceberg.

Anthony SALIBA – St Paul’s Bay

Postal service

We refer to Maria Meilak’s letter entitled ‘Snail mail’ (December 5).

We would like to inform your readers that there has been one collection of letter mail per day from all letter boxes found in Malta and Gozo since September 2003 i.e., for the past 20 years.

Furthermore, all local letters posted before the notified collection time found on each letter box are delivered to the intended destination one working day later, provided the postal address is correct and provided the correct denomination of postage stamps is affixed to the same letter.

MaltaPost offers different collection times from the different letter boxes found across the national letter box network. This network is made up of over 500 letter boxes for the convenience of our customers.

Letter boxes that are located near our post offices and sub post offices have a collection cut-off time of 12.30pm for next working day delivery. The other letter boxes have a 7am cut-off time for next working-day delivery.

Furthermore, MaltaPost does not consider the recent increase in postal tariffs by one cent as being a ‘price hike’.

To this very day, the postal tariffs offered by MaltaPost for local letters remain the cheapest and most affordable in Europe.

Sean Dingli, Head Customer Care Department, MaltaPost – Marsa