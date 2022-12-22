When one is politically blind

Eddy Privitera’s letter shows how much one can be politically blind even in serious matters such as the introduction of abortion in Malta. Commenting on his letter of December 12 was not on my mind as I feel discussion with someone who sees only red will not yield results.

However, on reading contributions by Klaus Vella Bardon and Fr Paul Chetcuti SJ (December 15) on this delicate subject I cannot but concur with both learned men.

Their reasoning coincides with that of the Medical Association of Malta, whose president, Martin Balzan said that the amended law as presented creates more difficulties which are not existent at the moment.

Some 450 doctors also spoke against the law besides a good number of NGOs and other experts. Thousands signed petitions and other thousands protested against the law.

The law as it stands today already protects the life of a pregnant woman in a difficult situation, thus, there was no place for the amendment as presented by Prime Minister Robert Abela. One also has to point out that the Labour Party in government, although with the majority to rule, does not have the mandate to introduce abortion. In simple language, Abela cheated the electorate.

Speaking from personal experience, when I was about to give birth to my youngest daughter at St Catherine’s Hospital, I was so stressed that both my life and that of the baby were in danger.

However, I never contemplated abortion. I only prayed God to spare my life and that of my baby and trusted myself in the good hands of Sr Scolastica and Sr Prassede, both very good midwives who this day are enjoying better pastures. They saved my life and that of my baby.

Although many years have passed, I thank God that I am still here. My daughter is married with three children.

May God bless our doctors, midwives and all nursing staff who do their utmost to save lives and this they do, according to their oath of allegiance.

Those MPs who are insisting on the amended law as suggested by the prime minister will have their hands stained with the blood of every innocent child they condemn to abortion.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Maltapost Christmas stamp issues

Reference is made to the letter ‘Time to celebrate the birth of baby Jesus’ (December 5).

While we appreciate the author’s interest in Maltapost’s Christmas philatelic issues and their related themes, the author incorrectly concluded that this year’s Christmas stamp issues do not include a set dedicated to the traditional nativity scenes.

Maltapost plc is in fact publishing two sets of Christmas stamps this year. One set is dedicated to ‘Santa’s Workshop’ and a second set of three stamps (reproducing terracotta works by Maltese sculptor Joseph Scerri) depicts the nativity scene. A press release that is available in the public domain was issued by Maltapost on November 25 announcing such.

Photo: Maltapost

For the convenience of all our customers, orders for all of our stamps may be placed online at www.maltaphilately.com or via e-mail at info@maltaphilately.com. All stamps ordered and paid for online are delivered to our clients at the indicated address free of charge.

Albert Gouder, head of marketing, Maltapost plc – Marsa