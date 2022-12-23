Publications for the poor

I would like to thank the Mission Fund for a donation of €3,500 including €500 for Mass intentions and €2,000 towards subsidising biblical and religious material in the Santali language, the language of the largest tribe in India, the Santals.

I have been in India for the last 66 years and, after my priestly ordination, I have worked most of the time as parish priest among the Santals. Santal Parganas is the homeland of the Santals but, forced by poverty, the Santals have migrated to many other northern states in India and settled there.

The Santal Catholics are now spread out in 17 other diocese and those in the diaspora rely on us to give them biblical and religious material in Santali.

For the last few years I have been put in charge of this ministry of religious publications. Early this year we reprinted another 8,000 prayer books and 4,000 hymn books, 4,000 books of blessings and 4,000 catechism books, all in Santali. As the prayer books are finishing very fast I am now printing another 17,000 to last for a few years.

Most of these poor people cannot afford to buy these publications even at cost price and so we have to subsidise them. The donation received from Mission Fund is being used for this purpose.

I would like to encourage the Maltese to send used stamps and donations to the Mission Fund that helps so many Maltese missionaries in Third World countries. Donations can be made online or by direct bank transfer. More information available on www.missionfund.org.mt.

Fr Joseph Gauci Sacco, SJ – Dumka, India

All about love

Nothing is greater than the marvel of creation and the generation of life and well-being.

It’s a mistake to think that the way forward to true love includes immorality: the right way is to educate ourselves and future generations in looking for genuine generosity in sharing the common good.

There is a laboratory of love in the human heart in which time and place mean human love and divine love overflow in infinite love, mystically deepening communion with all others both internally in our own family and externally in the family of mankind.

In his human birth this Christmas, the one God as a babe offers to lead us lovingly beyond contraception and away from abortion to the intimate experience of the three distinct persons: Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

For genuine true love is a gift to give one another and to share in a new global civilisation of love.

Peter Cassar Torreggiani – Balzan

Amazing former Arsenal keeper

Emilio Martinez when he still played for Arsenal. Photo: AFP

Well done Argentina on winning the World Cup.

In a way, it is also a small victory for Arsenal, since Argentina’s goalkeeper, Emilio Martinez, a former Arsenal player, won the Golden Glove trophy as the best goalie of the tournament.

He was Arsenal’s goalkeeper when we won the FA Cup only two years ago, in 2020.

Stupidly, he was sold to Aston Villa after that.

He will always remain a former and famous Arsenal footballer who won one of FIFA’s top awards.

Raymond Bencini – Żebbuġ