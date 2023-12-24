Where is the Christmas spirit?

A week ago my wife and I decided to go to Valletta in the evening to do some shopping and enjoy the Christmas spirit. The streets were full of lights and Christmas decorations, and restaurants were crowded with people. In fact, we barely found space to enjoy our evening meal.

We had hoped to listen to some popular Christmas music, both local and foreign, but the only music we could hear was rock and pumping beats sounding at full blast from bars and restaurants in Merchants Street. At Bieb il-Belt, the area surrounding the Triton Fountain was a spectacle of light and beautiful to behold. But, here again, at the very entrance, members of the Civil Protection Department were playing pop music at full blast.

Valletta is full of lights and Christmas decorations, but no Christmas music. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

We listen to such music all the year round wherever we go. Why is it, then, that on such an important feast as Christmas, which is part of our Christian heritage, we are barred from listening to Christmas music in a central and public place as Valletta? In an attempt not to offend other cultures, it seems, we are ignoring or minimising ours.

Even in the US, in Times Square and Fifth Avenue, on December 12, all screens, which usually project the most popular brands known worldwide, went off and the message “Light Up the World” and “I am the Light of the world, Jesus Christ (John 8:12)”, was reflected on all of them, together with the images of shepherds, Mary, Joseph, and Baby Jesus.

Why are we ashamed to show one and all that we are Christians? Why are we shy to project to people of different cultures that our Christian beliefs are part and parcel of our identity as Maltese? Is not the Christmas message that our Lord Jesus Christ came on earth to proclaim, a message of peace and inclusivity?

Let not Christmas consist only of entertainment and exchanging presents. Let us make a concerted effort to promote that internal peace and happiness that Christmas, after all, is all about.

RAY AZZOPARDI – Xemxija

Time for reflection

As the internet developed and social media grew, people’s online identities shifted increasingly away from their real-life personas. But how has this online influence changed us? The internet is the first thing that humanity has built that humanity does not understand; it is the largest experiment in anarchy that we have ever had.

These days, the internet has been instrumental in the global spreading of fake news, but perhaps one other negative and extremely dangerous development that is not highlighted enough is the fact that the internet has made it digitally possible to fake one’s real identity and character and to disguise and blot out the total negatives of one’s personality. Perhaps one could sum it up as the fake and defective alter-ego effect.

The internet has given us a way to re-engineer our identity almost continually and discover what it is like to be someone very different from our ‘real’ selves. You see many people today checking their social media profiles several times a day, taking them away from the physical world around them.

Through likes, comments, ratings, and so on, we receive almost instantaneous feedback on the adjustments we make to our identity, and these then become part of our identity itself as other people can see them.

The internet is heralded as being about connection. But in many ways, it has allowed us to disconnect our actions from their effects.

The internet has brought the opinions of others flooding into our own lives as never before, and it is threatening our ability to understand who we really are. We are all now connected by the Internet, like neurons in a giant brain.

To discover our true selves, maybe it is time to disconnect. Not forever, but for significant periods during our days, weeks and months. Because with disconnection comes quiet, and with quiet comes the ability to reflect.

MARK SAID – Msida