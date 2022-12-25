Can you live with this?

I address this letter to all the MPs who voted in favour of the abortion amendment on Monday, December 19.

It is an appeal to you personally to reconsider if you are really comfortable with your decision or if you are under pressure because of your loyalty to your party and party leader.

Please take note that your name will be forever on the document that has legalised the murder of babies. Call it what you like but that is the reality that no one can deny. Whatever the reason, you passed the law that will kill babies without the mandate from the nation you are representing.

Can you live with this?

Call a spade a spade and do what you know is right. In a few years’ time you will either go down in history as a hero or heroine who had the courage to choose what is right or you will be responsible for thousands of murdered babies.

I sign off hoping and believing that there is goodness still to be found in you.

MARGARET BIANCHI – Bahar ic-Cagħaq

Revise new waste collection schedule

The new waste collection schedule should be urgently revised as reserving only one day for the recycling grey/green bag and three days for the organic bag is totally absurd.

Running a truck around towns and villages collecting organic bags is a big waste of time and money. Whoever came up with the idea doesn’t know what he’s doing.

I suggest that they reserve three days for the black bag, two days for recycling and one day for the organic bag or cancelling the organic bag outright and give the workers a day of rest.

ALFRED GAUCI – Sliema

The BCRS scheme is not socially just

The BCRS scheme penalises elderly persons, particularly disabled ones. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Being 86 years old and crippled since 1996, I feel that I am morally and dutifully bound to unreservedly denounce the BCRS scheme. I firmly believe that this scheme penalises elderly persons, particularly disabled ones.

Many others have already criticised this scheme.

Kevin Cassar indicts this rather devious project (December 4) as being a repulsive tax imposed on all of us residing in the Maltese islands. He comments that it is heinously detrimental, particularly to the poor and infirm, who constitute “the very category of the population least able to bear additional financial burdens at a time of high inflation”.

Claudia Calleja (December 6) reports that the Commissioner for the Elderly, Godfrey La Ferla, has expressed concern about the unneeded hardship imposed on older adults. He also affirmed that persons with restricted mobility cannot make the trip to return their bottles and get their refund.

Anna Marie Galea (December 11) derides this BCRS business venture depicting it as a bitter farcical circus act.

We are being slavishly forced to queue for hours to get our money back. Otherwise, we forfeit our own money. Has too much been generously granted to the BCRS operators by our government? How has our government profited by imposing this tax?

I fully concur with all the carefully considered observations expressed in the Times of Malta (December 10) editorial ‘Greenwashing our plastic bottles’. I feel I must highlight the statement that most of the profit generated by this BCRS scheme “will come from people ‘not bothering’ to go through the circuitous process of redeeming this 10 cents tax. The sad truth is that many don’t have a choice. For the poor and infirm, it’s not a matter of ‘not bothering’. It’s simply a sheer impossibility for them to redeem their money”. While approving the conclusion reached by Marie Briguglio (December 14) that the BCRS scheme emphasises the importance of considering its distributional and social justice impact, I insist that we, the elderly and infirm, should become rigorously protected – from today rather than from tomorrow – by our public institutions from being robbed through the BCRS scheme.

Our protectors should include Jo Etienne Abela (Minister for Active Ageing), whose ministry includes the Foundation for Senior Citizens Services Board, the National Commission on Active Ageing, the Office of the Commissioner for the Elderly and the Social Care Standards Authority; Michael Falzon (Minister for Social Security); and Julia Farrugia Portelli, (Minister for Consumer Rights).

I was crippled 26 years ago in an excruciatingly horrific and tragic traffic accident while being driven to the airport after the conclusion of a government mission in Libya. I and all infirm persons like me do not merit this shoddy treatment.

SEBASTIAN DEBONO – Qormi