Protecting the unborn

Life is a most beautiful gift from God to believers and non-believers alike. In fact, it is generally always a delight to hear of a new pregnancy or a new birth.

This was even confirmed a few months ago when debating amendments to the IVF law presented by the government as giving more opportunities to couples to experience the joy of parenthood.

Only a few months later, this same government is proposing other amendments to the criminal code that provide access to legal abortion. This would indifferently deprive the unborn child from experiencing the joy of an adventurous life and, hence, the right to live, a right affirmed by Pope Francis as the first human right.

If this is not the case there should be no objection to do away with ambiguity and discuss amendments – protecting the mother, the unborn child and the medical professionals – as clearly put forward in the position paper by 81 academics and experts.

This is fully endorsed by the PN, the Church, 44 organisations and President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, who together represent the overwhelming majority of the Maltese people. Protecting the unborn is not simply a question of religious belief – although faith is always an asset to society – but respect for the dignity of every human being, including the voiceless unborn.

However, one can say that this is basically a predominantly Catholic country and the value of the sanctity of human life – from conception till death – is treasured by most Maltese citizens. Protecting human life, which is an intrinsic good, means guaranteeing a high quality of life within a caring society where solidarity prevails.

Protesters at a pro-life demonstration in Valletta.

It is essential for children, in particular, to have role models, like, for instance, Miriam Sciberras, who professionally and lovingly founded the Life Network Foundation to assist pregnant mothers and their children in need of help and support. In this respect, a very strong message had been given by ex-US President Ronald Reagan who stated: “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”

Let us not bequeath to our children a culture of death and its false freedom but let our legacy entrench the possibility for our children to continue building a culture of life.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

A first step

The Times of Malta published a report on November 30 about the president being “prepared to resign” over the abortion law amendment. Among others, the report also said that “the bill was welcomed by 108 MEPs, mostly from the socialist group and the greens, who described it as ‘an important first step’ and said it would allow ‘life-saving terminations’”.

It’s clear the current bill is the first step. What will be next step? My guess is: more of the same.

Fr Joe Inguanez – Għaxaq

Let’s have a referendum

I hope and wish there will be a referendum about abortion.

I happily had a say on whether birds should be killed in Malta, which was truly democratic. As a citizen of this country I expect to be consulted on whether babies should be killed in Malta.

This is democracy.

I cannot imagine or permit that a few dozen people decide on such an issue alone.

There should be a referendum before the bill is passed through parliament.

Alfred Vella – Birkirkara