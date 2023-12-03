Promotion of cannabis not on the agenda

Following the recent announcement that the government is considering banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, various quarters have pointed out the irony of this proposed ban given that the government is “actively promoting cannabis”.

The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis refutes this claim, asserting that it is inherently misleading and false. The Maltese regulatory model is anything but a means to encourage and promote cannabis for non-medical use.

On the contrary, the cannabis reform is intended to facilitate the transition of cannabis users away from the risks of the illicit market to a secure, quality-tested source, all without promoting an increase in cannabis use or the initiation of new users like a free-for-all commercial market would.

The legislative reform of 2021 was the culmination of progressive steps whereby the government and society at large acknowledged that criminalising cannabis users was causing more harm than good.

It particularly addressed the stigma that cannabis users were suffering from through the expungement of convictions related to the use of cannabis and the decriminalisation of the possession of up to 7g of dried cannabis. The setting up of associations which cultivate and distribute cannabis solely for registered adult members provides a safe space where harm and risk reduction initiatives may be promoted and implemented.

The stringent regulatory framework established by the authority encompasses a raft of measures to discourage the promotion of cannabis use.

Consumption of cannabis in public places is strictly prohibited, together with a blanket prohibition on all forms of marketing, promotion or advertising by licensed associations. This is enforced, both on the association’s physical and online presence and extends to the association’s name and premises signage. Associations are not allowed to operate premises located near schools, youth centres or other areas frequented by youth.

Members are limited in the quantity of cannabis they can obtain from their association and they are not permitted to join more than one association simultaneously. Packaging and labelling of cannabis products must adhere to authority specifications, ensuring non-attractiveness and inclusion of mandatory warning notices.

Practices such as offering cheaper prices for bulk purchases, which could incentivise consumption, are strictly prohibited.

Founders, administrators and employees must undergo harm reduction training provided by the authority on a regular basis. Associations are mandated to operate on a not-for-profit basis to deter any inclination to promote sales and increased consumption.

They must also manage the entire cannabis production process, from seed to distribution, producing only the amount needed for their members to prevent an oversupply that could drive sales.

Pertinently, membership in associations is restricted to residents to ensure that Malta does not become a destination for cannabis tourism.

The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis reaffirms its commitment to guiding current cannabis users away from the inherent risks associated with the illicit market, directing them towards a secure and quality-tested source of cannabis.

The authority is committed to adhere to the over-arching principles of a not-for profit approach, thus preventing the transformation of Cannabis Harm Reduction Associations into profit-driven, commercialised cannabis shops.

The authority remains unwavering in its dedication to promoting harm reduction, social justice and public health.

LEONID MCKAY – executive chairperson, Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis, Marsa