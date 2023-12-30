A can of worms

A few weeks ago, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech had announced that he would be presenting a motion in parliament demanding that independent MP, Rosianne Cutajar refunds the money she had been paid for consultancy work for ITS, which work the auditor general had defined as “fake”. Cutajar had denied this.

Grech’s ill-timed announcement opened a can of worms. Soon after, government whip Andy Ellul called on the opposition leader to amend the motion to include all the PN MPs who are employed with some government entity or other who may also have received money for work which they had not done.

Some media reports claim Grech was taken to task by a good number of his own MPs over his parliamentary motion for not consulting them. They must have thought that if the motion was indeed debated, it could cause irreparable political damage to the PN’s credibility.

Parliament is not in session because of the Christmas and New Year festivities. And the supposed motion about Cutajar’s money has remained in Grech’s pocket. And so too Cutajar’s money.

May I take this opportunity to wish the editor, staff and all readers, irrespective of their political orientation, good health, happiness and prosperity in the New Year.

Strong relations between Malta and Poland

Malta and Poland have a strong recent history as European Union members. The Catholic faith brought quite an interesting connection with Saint John Paul II, the Polish pontiff who visited the Maltese islands and inspired the nation.

The Polish president has also paid a few visits to Malta where he took part in international meetings. Notably, a Polish embassy was opened in Malta, giving the opportunity for stronger ties and collaboration between both countries.

The Polish community in Malta is growing and Polish masses are held every so often. Also, yearly events are celebrated, like a Polish picnic and meet-up event. Tourism from Poland is also increasing as Malta is becoming more popular as a destination for Polish tourists. The number of Maltese tourists visiting Poland has also increased.

Being Maltese from my father’s side and Polish from my mother’s side, I must say that both cultures have a great deal to offer.

On length of sentences

I feel I must congratulate Antoine Sciberras (‘Abortion law changes’, December 18). His letter consists of just four sentences. Extremely long ones. I suggest he reads The Economist. It concentrates on brevity of sentences and a very readable style.

