Absurd idea

The project to build flats near Ġgantija Temples is absurd. As a Year 6 student, I am being taught about the importance of protecting these landmarks.

However, if the current generation is not protecting these important landmarks, then, in the future, there will be nothing left to protect.

I appeal for this madness to stop.

Paul Aquilina – Siġġiewi

Can the Maltapost system be improved?

Snail mail

Before the hike in postal rates, we had two daily collections and a local letter was delivered one day following postage. Now we have one daily collection only and a local letter is delivered three days later.

Can the system be improved?

Maria Meilak – Tarxien

Safest country

We are told repeatedly that Malta has one of the strictest anti-abortion legislation in the world.Yes, true, but this means Malta is the safest place to be for an innocent and vulnerable unborn human life. Isn’t that something to be proud of?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Award of haloes

It is being widely rumoured that the government will shortly be issuing a call for tenders for the supply of a sizeable quantity of haloes, which are to be golden in colour. They are intended to be awarded to a number of persons, both men and women who despite evidence, frequently overwhelming, that they have seriously transgressed, stoutly “deny any wrongdoing” and if taken to court unhesitatingly register a plea of “not guilty”.

It is expected that the haloes will be in different sizes, with the largest size reserved for those with the biggest heads, such as some ministers and members of parliament, closely followed by some heads of departments and senior personnel of governmental bodies.

Names are being bandied about and speculation is rife as to just who will be judged deserving of a halo.

However, at this stage, it is not clear whether recipients will automatically earn the right to have their name included in the Contumacious Register Of Outstanding Knaves, known as CROOK for short.

Alex Agius Cesareo – Kappara