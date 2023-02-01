Germany and fossil fuel supplies

In the face of the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, Germany has completely changed its procurement policy regarding fossil fuels. Whereas before the outbreak of the war the share of Russian fossil fuels in the energy mix was around one-third, within less than 12 months, Germany managed to reduce it to zero by 2023.

To be precise, the import of coal from Russia was halted in August 2022 and the import of gas was stopped a month later in September. Since the beginning of 2023, Germany has also not procured crude oil from Russia anymore.

The German government will also continue the transition towards a climate-neutral and sustainable economy by investing heavily in renewable energy sources and increasing energy efficiency. By 2045 Germany is to become greenhouse gas neutral.

Ralf Eden, first secretary, head of the press section, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany – Ta’ Xbiex

The worst road in Malta

I couldn’t agree more with the contents of the recent letter by Adrian Mifsud regarding the pitiful state of the roads in Swieqi.

Unfortunately, the subject raised is just the tip of the iceberg. With the incessant building developments which Swieqi has been subjected to in the past 10 years, it is a fact that the rate of deterioration far exceeds the rate at which the roads are being repaired.

Also, certain roads which could have been patched up (and their usable life extended) have reached a stage where they need to be totally rebuilt.

Though, on paper, local councils are meant to do ordinary maintenance, the funds provided by the central government are far from sufficient, considering the ever-rising costs.

Our council is in constant contact with Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta, pleading (yes, pleading) to seriously consider the long list of roads which the council considers as top priority, instead of doing only one road per year, often delayed.

All this, and more, is the result of government having removed the responsibility for roads from the council’s duties and the funding to do so.

Triq il-Miżura, referred to by Mifsud, certainly qualifies for the worst road in Malta, though there are other strong contenders in Swieqi vying for the title!

Edgar Rossignaud – councillor, Swieqi local council

The problem with Bombi

Pedestrians clamber over the ‘rabbit proof fence’. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Yet again, a pedestrian has been injured at Bieb il-Bombi. Rather than look at the problem as one of errant pedestrians clambering over the ‘rabbit proof fence’, why not simply move the nexus of poorly laid out bus stops congregated but widely spread around the area?

Either move them to the centre lane, as is done in other countries, or even better divert all buses into either the existing dedicated park and ride area or a new one.

Jim Wightman – St Julian’s