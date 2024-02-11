Opting out to save lives

In 2022, Joe and Carmen Pisani, a Maltese couple donated their daughter Marie Therese’s organs to 10 people, a truly selfless act which should be remembered and encouraged.

Considering the importance to save lives, a private member’s bill has been presented in parliament. This proposed legislation focuses on establishing an opt-out system for organ donation, aiming to address the persistent shortage of organs available for transplantation and, more importantly, to save lives.

The heart-wrenching decision by the Pisani family to donate Marie Therese’s organs after her unexpected death due to brain haemorrhage underscores the transformative impact of organ donation. Carmen Pisani’s emotional Facebook post expressing their daughter’s kindness and the decision to donate her healthy organs serves as a poignant reminder of the potential to bring hope to those in desperate need.

In a just society, the responsibility to address the organ shortage crisis should be a shared endeavour. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The member’s bill, at its core, offers a straightforward solution: individuals who choose not to donate their organs after death can fill out a form expressing their decision. This opt-out system, based on informed consent, respects individual autonomy while simultaneously addressing the critical shortage of organs for transplantation.

Aligning this legislative initiative with the concept of social justice is both logical and essential. Social justice, rooted in fairness and equity, requires us to examine how we can collectively contribute to alleviating the suffering of our fellow citizens. The proposed opt-out system aligns with these principles by providing a fair and equitable approach to organ donation, offering everyone an equal opportunity to receive the gift of life.

In a just society, the responsibility to address the organ shortage crisis should be a shared endeavour. By embracing the opt-out system, we not only respect individual choices but also recognise our collective duty to contribute to the well-being of the larger community.

The demand for organs consistently exceeds the supply, leading to heartbreaking consequences for those awaiting life-saving transplants. The proposed member’s bill is a critical instrument that empowers individuals to make a profound impact on the lives of others, aligning perfectly with the principles of social justice.

As we progress in our collective pursuit of a more compassionate society, let us rally behind initiatives that have the power to save lives and uphold the fundamental tenets of social justice. The member’s bill for an opt-out organ donation system stands as a beacon of hope, reminding us that, even in the face of loss, we possess the power to bring light to the lives of those in need.

Ivan Bartolo – PN spokesperson for social exclusion, Mosta

The decline of mankind

Witnessing the horrendous scenes of war and carnage that we daily see on television, one can legitimately ask how is it possible that, in the first quarter of the 21st century, this is being allowed to happen. Is it possible that after all the wars that killed millions during the last century it seems we have learned nothing?

The crucial question to ask is what lies at the heart of man that turns him into a ravenous wolf towards his fellow men. What causes man to remain indifferent to the sufferings inflicted upon those who, like himself, are made ‘in the image of God’?

The believer’s answer to this is clear. God created man in harmony with the world and all it contained. He gave man dominance over creation to be used wisely while respecting the dignity of fellow human beings and all creation.

Man rebelled against his Creator and sin came into the world, having a devastating effect upon relations between man and God, between man and man and man and nature. However, God did not give up on us. He did the unfathomable by becoming Man in order to reconcile us to Himself and to one another.

Christ then revealed to us something sublime. We are all children of the same loving Father and, as such, we have a fraternal relationship to each other, which can never be abjured. This is a great revelation that Christianity has bestowed upon mankind.

From now onwards, whatever infamy man inflicts upon other fellow men he is doing it to his own flesh and blood. If only we were to ponder deeply upon this truth, the tragedies that we are witnessing today would be unthinkable.

Jacqueline Calleja – Naxxar