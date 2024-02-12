Proud of our national airline

I did not like the comments by Malta Air CEO David O’Brien and Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary regarding Air Malta and KM Malta, namely that the latter do not serve the tourist market as much as Ryanair does.

I must say that I am proud that, for a number of years before Ryanair set foot in Malta, we were always given a very good service by Air Malta, and we are looking forward to the same quality service from KM Malta.

Could it be that Ryanair is bringing in more tourists because of the cheap prices they offer? Although I doubt the quality of such tourists.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

They should kindly stop comparing their number of aircraft to Air Malta’s, which, I for one, have used and will continue using while wishing a brighter future to KM Malta.

I am very proud of our Maltese national airline.

Michael Vella – Sliema

Unborn and alive

Recently, I badly needed some researched information on the issue of what really will constitute the decriminalisation of abortion. A number of medical doctors had come forward to make the point clear enough ‒ for those who seek the medical practitioner’s tendered advice ‒ on the injustice of such legislation.

“Unborn children are alive since they possess the hallmark of life or the ability to reproduce dying cells.”

Francis Attard – Marsa

Advance warning

Can Times of Malta, please, be so kind as to advise loyal readers on the front-page masthead that a letter by Eddie Privitera is included in ‘Letters to the editor’ section?

That way, I can skip that page and avoid ruining my day. I am fed up reading letters from this myopic contributor.

Emmanuel J. Galea – Victoria