Unfriendly user service at HSBC Birkirkara

On February 11, I walked into the HSBC branch, in Birkirkara at 12.20pm after driving to find a parking place.

Online they state that closing time on Saturday is 12.30pm. Although I entered at 12.20pm, I was prevented by the security guard from going upstairs to be served.

Customers have complained of lack of customer care at HSBC. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

I pointed out that it was not yet closing time but he replied that he had instructions not to let anyone else up as there were too many people upstairs.

I kept insisting I had the right to go upstairs as I had arrived before closing time.

I have never encountered this situation abroad and, usually, customers/clients can walk in to an entity, be it a bank or a shop, up to even a minute before closing time.

To be fair, I have entered the branch after 12pm before and I was let in, so I really cannot understand what the problem was this time round. Before I left, a gentleman near the ATM said: “I have a right too but they didn’t let me go upstairs either even though I was here at 12.10pm.”

As far as I’m aware, there is no notice at the front of the bank, or online that states that customers have to arrive at the bank a certain time before closing time.

I’d like an explanation from HSBC.

Mary Anne Gauci – St Paul’s Bay

Malta’s anti-Israeli sentiment at UN

I didn’t know Malta had been voting against Israel at the United Nations until I noted Dennis Vanderiet’s letter from California (February 9). I believe my representatives at the UN are making a mistake in making my country take sides in this serious and longstanding land dispute.

When the Jews made the colossal mistake of rising against the Roman colonialists, Rome sent an army to crush Jerusalem and took the last Jewish stronghold of Masada three years later. It also did its best to drive out most Jews from their homeland and, in final retaliation, changed the regional name of Judea to Palestina.

The subsequent colonisers, Turkey and Great Britain, kept the name Palestine but the British eventually decided the Jews needed a homeland in Palestine.

This proposal was supported by some other leading western nations including the US, particularly so after WWII, which saw millions of Jews suffer a genocide and their homes and businesses stolen in a number of European countries.

The British proposal never specified the geographical limits of the Jewish homeland in Palestine, the Arabs didn’t accept it and a number of Arab-Israeli wars ensued. When the most senior Hamas member was asked, a few years ago (on the BBC World Service programme Hard Talk), what was the ultimate goal of his organisation, he declared: “The disappearance of the state of Israel.” I believe Malta should maintain a neutral attitude on this serious matter at the UN.

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard