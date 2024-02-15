Our inclusive education system

The ‘National Education Strategy 2024-2030 – Visioning the Future by Transforming Education’ is a comprehensive plan with a vision to provide quality education for all through a person-centred approach. The strategy “aims at addressing the challenges and gaps in the current system”.

These last few days, the public has been inundated with negative stories of what students with disabilities and their families must endure within the education system.

Many years ago, the Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability (MFOPD) had asked the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) for an evaluation of the inclusive education system in Malta.

Malta’s Education Act states that it is the duty of the State to promote education based on the values of democracy, inclusion, diversity, active citizenship, critical thinking, responsible behaviour and ethical conduct. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The scope behind this request was for the authorities to see what was working or not, where to improve and or, if need be, what to substitute and with what. The MFOPD is unaware of such evaluations and follow-ups. It is obvious that nothing happened as, otherwise, we would not be in this pitiful and painful situation.

The MFOPD cannot understand how the ministry for education came up with long-term goals and how it plans to reach them, without first evaluating what we have.

We have a right to know why our education system failed and is failing us and our children. We have a right to know why students with disabilities are being denied good quality education.

Our Education Act states that:

4.(1) It is the duty of the State – (a) to promote education in Malta based on the values of democracy, inclusion, diversity, active citizenship, critical thinking, responsible behaviour and ethical conduct; and

(b) to ensure the existence of a system of schools and other educational institutions in Malta catering for the full development of the whole personality and overall well-being of the person including his ability to work.

This law was not written yesterday. We should not still be fighting for a good quality education for our children.

Marthese Mugliette – president, Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability, Santa Venera