Broadcasting content

I am writing on behalf of the Malta Communications Authority (MCA) in response to the letter entitled ‘Two TV stations, same mass’ (February 9).

We appreciate the opportunity to address the concerns raised in the above letter regarding broadcasting content regulation, particularly in relation to the transmission of services by Xejk TV and UTV channels.

It is important to clarify that the MCA does not possess regulatory jurisdiction over broadcasting content. As such, we are unable to intervene in matters as requested by the author.

Queries and complaints regarding broadcasting content should be directed to the appropriate competent authority.

Daniela Azzopardi – communications coordinator, Malta Communications Authority, Floriana

Forgotten lessons

World War II was the first truly global war.

“It was a war without limits in space, morality, courage or cruelty. It was a war carried to the extreme: absolute, pitiless, and world-changing” (Time-Life Books, Shadow of the Dictators).

The bitter lessons of World War II have been forgotten. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Six years of global conflict shattered victors and vanquished alike. Civilisation, it seemed, had fractured beyond repair. For this apparently hopeless state, the Germans used a haunting phrase: stunde null, the zero hour.

The bitter lessons of World War II have been forgotten, as evidenced by Winston Churchill’s description of post-war Europe, which could stand for war-torn Gaza: “What is Europe now? A rubble heap, a charnel house, a breeding ground for pestilence and hate.”

John Guillaumier – St Julian’s

Faulty gas cylinders

Why are there so many defective gas cylinders in circulation?

In recent months, I came across three of these and had to have them replaced because they could not be used.

When you remove the sealing cap, plug in the regulator, and open the lever, gas starts hissing out, and there is no way of stopping it except by closing the regulator lever and disconnecting the cylinder.

A leaking gas cylinder is lethal, and one expects rigorous testing of cylinders before they are released for circulation.

Joseph Muscat – Attard